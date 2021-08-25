Best alcohol deals for August from supermarkets and online shops

(Laurent-Perrier)

Is there such a thing as too hot? Depends on who you ask. Here at ES Best HQ, we like our summers long and warm. Good news if you’re like us - August is shaping up to be a month full of fine weather, which lends itself well to lazy afternoons in the garden and plenty of fun around town.

It is silly season though; the time of year when everyone seems to cashing in their annual leave for a well deserved holiday. Whether you’re staycation-bound, setting off on a camping trip or enjoying a trip out to the glorious countryside, we’ve got plenty of drink deals to keep you quenched along the way.

There’s plenty to celebrate this month. Team GB is still smashing it in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and some festivals like Wilderness are pushing ahead, reminding us all of the soul-nourishing perks of a really good party. This month will also go out in style with the last Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas; and come rain or shine, we’re sure you’ll be celebrating in style with park picnics, back garden BBQs, and general revelry with your favourite people.

From celebratory bottles of bubbles, plentiful plonk, and classic cocktail spirits like gin and vodka, we’ve found offers galore to add straight to basket.

Practising mindful drinking? There are plenty of low and no-alcohol concoctions to discover. See our dedicated roundup just for the category.

See our favourite August bargains on booze below

Best beer, cider and ale deals

Crack open a cold one this August with the best offers on hops, cider and more

Beavertown launches birthday beers - including one with Dishoom

(Beavertown)

Birthdays are big deals, and to celebrate blowing out the candles on its ninth one, Beavertown has teamed up with big names in the food and drink to serve some very cool limited edition beer collabs.

Expect a mango lassi-inspired brew from Dishoom, and a crème brulee stout from the tie-up with Crosstown Doughnuts. The selection of eight beers make a refreshing change to your usual hops.

Shop now

Endangered Brewing launches Ethiopian Wolf Wheat Beer

(Endangered Brewing)

Beast loving beer brand Endangered Brewing has added a new variety to its line up - the Ethiopian Wolf Wheat Beer. A portion from the sale of each can will be donated to The Born Free Foundation to support their compassionate conservation efforts.

The new beer joins the Pangolin Pale Ale and African Wild Dog Lager. Each come in fully sustainable and recyclable packaging, with all hops and malts sourced within the UK. Light and refreshing, the 4 per cent ABV drinks make for easy summer sipping.

Shop now

Best wine deals: white, red, rose, Prosecco and Champagne

Put the sparkle back into the month with fizz and vino for less.

(La Gioiosa)

Laurent-Perrier launches stunning new Cuvée Rosé Butterfly Robe

(Laurent-Perrier)

Whether it's because it's the last Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas (eek!) or that 'back to school' feeling of September, but August feels a very special month. We're planning to celebrate at every opportunity, and Laurent-Perrier has just the thing for the occasion.

The esteemed Champagne brand has launched a limited-edition Cuvée Rosé Butterfly Robe, a light and graceful sip encased in a reusable rose gold, butterly-adorned wrap. Perfectly encasing and framing the bottle, it adds an extra layer of indulgence that quite franky, we all deserve. Available exclusively at Selfridges.

£79.99 | Selfridges

Best offers on spirits: gin, vodka, whisky and more

Whether you fancy a cocktail or prefer a something neat on the rocks, these discounts will get you in the spirit.

Guilt-free gin from non-alcoholic brand CleanCo

(CleanCo)

CleanCo, the premium non-alcoholic spirit brand launched by Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, is adding a new flavour to its offering - and it's perfect for sipping on warm summer nights. Clean G Pink is a booze-free gin packed with notes to strawberry, red berries with a kick of peppercorn for balance. It's crisp, dry and delicious over ice with tonic, torn mint and a wedge of lemon, offering the same refreshing mouthfeel of a G&T but without the regret of one too many the morning after. Just 13cal a serving and housed in a bottle you'll be dying to show off, it's a new way to enjoy a guilt-free session.

£16 | CleanCo *On sale from £19

Frozen cocktails this Bank Holiday Weekend with Bacardi Rum

(Bacardi)

With the promise of a heatwave over the last three-day weekend before Christmas, BACARDÍ is keeping us cool over the August Bank Holiday. The rum brand has partnered with Poptails by LAPP to create two Fruity Frozen Cocktail Kits, Red Berry Daiquiri and Rumstar Colada (£35 each). Gather your best pals for frozen treats you won’t want to miss!

Shop now

Free party picnic with White Claw

(White Claw)

For one weekend only, hard seltzer brand White Claw is offering full-package party picnics through its new Hot Spotters booking service. Not only will you get the VIP picnic essentials, but there will be a team of human White Claw place-holders to reserve the choiciest piece of grass. And it’s all totally FREE. Just book your space at this dedicated website and save your booking number. That’s it!

Book your free VIP park picnic with White Claw

Batch & Bottle pre-mixed cocktails

(Batch & Bottle)

If you're of the view that the best part of a cocktail is in the drinking, say hello to new premium pre-batched cocktails company, Batch & Bottle. They offer a twist on four cocktail classics, sure to tickle anyone's fancy - choose from a curiously crafted Hendrick’s Gin Martini, a bold Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, a cheeky Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned or a playful Reyka Vodka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan. Hic, hic, hooray!

Shop now

Sustainable spirits from Discarded Spirits Co.

(Discarded Spirits Co.)

Discarded Spirits Co. have just launched a new trio of delicious summer serves - Wasted Watermelon Spritz, Banana Colada and Bashed Berry Spritz. The best part? They're all sustainable, made from the parts of fruits and foods that would otherwise be thrown away. If you want to try something really different, give the Grape Skin Vodka a whirl -it uses fruit recovered from wine making and you can taste the flavour profile in your pour. Who said recycling was boring?

Shop now at Master of Malt and Waitrose

Whitley Neill Connoisseur’s Cut Gin

(Whitley Neill)

If you're looking for a luxe little gin to smarten up your drinks trolley, head to Waitrose where Whitley Neill Connoisseur’s Cut Gin is waiting to jump into your virtual basket. The premium handcrafted gin has been distilled at the multi award-winning City of London Gin Distillery, and has been carefully cut and bottled by the distiller at a higher ABV of 47 per cent to allow the juniper and citrus notes to sparkle. Try it over ice with tonic and a fresh slice of grapefruit, or if you're feeling fancy, it fares well in a martini.

£30 | Waitrose

