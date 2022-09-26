Best alcohol deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Offers on beer, wine, whisky, gin, rum, and vodka

(Amazon)

Calling all you tipple-loving bargain hunters, because Amazon Prime Day is returning, and the range of discounted drinks will not disappoint.

Though Amazon brings visions of televisions, gaming, and home appliances to mind, they also have a first-class selection of groceries and drinks to offer, which will be cut to prices even cheaper than your local offie.

Whether you’re a fan of spirits, a wine connoisseur, or a beer enthusiast, Amazon has the deals to keep your thirst for bargains quenched (sorry, not sorry). So, it’s time to have your wallet at the ready to make sure you don’t miss out on the two-day sale extravaganza that is rumoured to take place next month

From a bottle of Veuve Clicquot to a crate of Corona, you can order from the comfort of your sofa and have it arrive at your door the next day thanks to Prime one-day delivery, with none of the admin of schlepping clinking carrier bags all the way home (and no risk of judgey nosey neighbours).

You may be planning garden parties, picnics in the park, or even buying gifts for a certain someone, and the good news is that Amazon will be slashing the RRP so you can start making the most of the sales now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The first Amazon Prime Day of the year happened back in July, but you’ll get another chance to make the most of the sales on October 11 and 12, so it’s time to set up your calendar alterts so you don’t miss out.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

The short answer is yes - to make the most of the deals on offer, you’ll need a Prime account. If you’re new to the service, you can try out the 30-day free trial before committing to £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as access to the sale, you’ll benefit from next day or same day delivery, Amazon Video, Amazon Music, and a vast range of thousands of books. Students can make the most of Prime for just £3.99 a month.

What type of deals will be available?

There are three types of deals that will be on offer. First of all, the ones that last for the full 48 hours. Secondly, deals of the day which are available for, well, a day. Finally, the lightning deals, which will only be available for a matter of hours. Make sure you get in there quick, because the deals only last as long as the stock.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on booze below

Top Deals

1. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Legacy Edition, 70 cl

Was £32.25

Buy now £27.00, Amazon

2. Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Gift Box 75 cl

Was £51

Buy now £44.00, Amazon

3. Bloom Gin London Dry - 70 cl

Was £25

Buy now £17.45, Amazon

Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Legacy Edition, 70cl - was: £36.95, now: £30.00

Jameson Black Barrel Blended Irish Whiskey, 70 cl with Gift Box - was: £35.95, now £27

Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl - was: £45.98, now: £42.85

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl - was: £42.50, now: £33.95

The Glenlivet Captain's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Cognac Cask Selection), 70 cl with Gift Box - was: £48, now: £44.90

Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey 70 cl, 50.5% - was: £29.95, now: £27.50

Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl - was: £44, now: £26

Haig Club Single Grain Scotch Whisky, 70cl - was: £44.99, now: £39.60

, Amazon

Gin

Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange Flavoured Italian Gin, 70cl - was £28.35, now: £25

Tanqueray London Dry Gin 1L - was: £26, now: £21.50

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Gift Set, 70 cl - was £39.62, now: £34.90

Tarquin’s Handcrafted Cornish Dry Gin, 70 cl - was £32.50, now £29.99

Sipsmith London Dry Gin, 70cl - was: £28.50, now £25

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur, 50cl- was: £16.50, now: £13

ROKU Japanese Craft Gin, 70cl - was £30, now £25

Plymouth Original Botanical Dry Gin, 70cl - was: £26.69, now: £19

BULLDOG Gin London Dry Gin 70 cl, 40% ABV - was £24, now £22

, Amazon

Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, 75cl - was: £44, now: £39

Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Gift Box 75 cl -was: £51, now: £44

G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne, 75cl - was: £37, now £27

, Amazon

Vodka

Ciroc Premium Vodka 70cl - was: £35.99, now £28.99

Ciroc Mango Flavoured Vodka 70cl- was: £38.50, now: £28.99

Ciroc Red Berry Flavoured Vodka 70cl - was: £38.50, now: £27.99

Belvedere Vodka, 70cl - was: £34, now £31.49

Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka 1L - was: £21.50, now: £17.99

Grey Goose Premium Vodka 700 ml - was: £39, now: £34.45

SKYY Vodka 70 cl, 40% ABV - Premium Quadruple Distilled American Vodka - was £21, now: £18.95

, Amazon

Rum

Mount Gay Eclipse Barbados Golden Rum, 70cl - was: £20.75 , now: £18

Mount Gay Barbados Golden Rum, Black Barrel Double Cask Blend, 70cl - was: £36.89, now: £33

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1 L - was: £33.50, now: £32

Bacardi Carta Blanca Premium White Rum, 70 cl - was: £18, now: £13

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold Rum, 70 cl - was: £17, now: £14

Dead Man`s Fingers Coconut Rum, 700ml - was: £22, now £19.99

Dead Man's Fingers Coffee Rum 70cl - was: £22, now £19.99

The Original Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, 70cl - was: £21.50, now: £14

, Amazon

Tequila

Patrón Silver Tequila, 70cl - was: £43.39, now: £40.95

Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado 1 Litre - was: £27.93, now: £26.74

1800 Reposado Tequila 70 cl - was £36, now £33

Gran Centenario Plata Silver Tequila 70 cl - was £35, now: £32.99

Beer

Brixton Brewery ColdHarbour Lager 12 x 330 ml Can - was: £28, now: £23.76

Brixton Brewery Atlantic American Pale Ale, 12 x 330ml - was: £28, now: £23.76

Corona Extra Lager Beer Bottle, 24 x 330ml - was: £23.50, now: £18.67

Birra Moretti Lager Beer, 12 x 330ml - was £15, now £11.99

, Amazon

Rosé

Miraval Provence Rosé 75cl bottle - was: £18.95, now: £16.99

Bach Extrisimo Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Rose Wine 75cl - was: £8.20, now £6.56

Ultimate Provence Rose 75cl x 6 Bottles - was £109, now £104.99

Whispering Angel Cotes De Provence Rose 2021, 75 cl Box of 2 bottles - was £41.99, now £38.95

, Amazon

White Wine

Kiwi Cuvee - Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Case of 6 (6 x 0.75 L) - was: £41.94, now £36

Wolf Blass Red Label Chardonnay Semillon White Wine Case From South Eastern Australia, 6 x 75cl - was £39. now £36

, Amazon

Red Wine

Campo Viejo Rioja Gran Reserva Red Wine, 75 cl - was: £16.55, now: £13

Kumala Cape Classic Red Wine, 6 x 750ml - was £35.94, now £33.50

, Amazon

Hard Seltzers

White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack 16x330ml Cans (2 x 8x330ml Variety Packs) - was: £35, now: £30

Funkin Passion Fruit Martini Pre-Mixed Cocktail Cans 200 ml (Case of 12) - was £25.17, now: £24

BadWater Hard Seltzer Mixed Party Pack (12 x 250ml) - was: £21.99, now £19.99

, Amazon

Mixers

Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Indian Tonic Water 8 x 150ml - was: £22.50, now: £12.75

London Essence Company Tonic Water, Original Indian, 6 x 150ml - was: £3.50, now: £2.50

Britvic Indian Tonic Water 24 x 200ml - was: £18.96, now: £10