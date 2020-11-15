Best alcohol advent calendars of 2020: The boozy gin, wine, beer and more to buy now

As the festive season approaches, we live by the motto to eat, drink and be merry and these alcohol-filled calendars can certainly help with the latter two.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and while we can’t resist the charm of a chocolate or beauty advent calendar, we’re also excited for a very different kind of countdown treat this Christmas.
Lighten up dark winter days with the tastiest tipples out there. No matter your drink of choice – beer, wine, or spirits – there’s an advent for you. There's really no better opportunity to discover new tastes and styles and find your signature beverage once and for all.
Take a journey of gin discovery or get whiski-ed away to some of the world’s best distilleries to try new, exclusive or fan-favourite drinks. Typically 30ml drams, they will also introduce you to undiscovered local breweries or artisanal producers that may not have been on your radar previously.
If you’re on the hunt for something extraordinary, you have come to the right place. These calendars have been carefully curated to ensure they are a seasonal smash hit whether you are a connoisseur or a novice eager to learn more about your favourite tipple. Enjoy mixed into a cocktail, straight, or on the rocks.
No need to scrape the barrel - there are delicious discoveries to be made to dial up the merriness, no matter your budget.
Just remember to always drink responsibly.
See our selection of the best alcohol advent calendars for Christmas 2020.
Wine Advent Calendars for 2020
âAldi Wine Advent Calendar 2020
After the huge success of its advent calendars, Aldi is back with a wine-based variety featuring mini bottles of red, white, rose or fizz behind each of the windows sourced from the best wine growing regions across the world. But for 2020, they are cranking it up a notch with an additional designated Prosecco & Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar for £59.99. The calendar contains 200ml bottles of prosecco including the likes of Italian Rose and Pinot Grigio.
From £49.99 | Aldi
Virgin Wines Advent Calendar
You can always count on Virgin Wines to help you countdown to Christmas in the utmost style, and 2020 is no different. The online wine retailer is offering a very merry selection this year with 24 world class bottles and an extra special full-sized one on the big day. You can choose between an all-red, all-white or mixed case to be enjoyed alongside your Christmas feast or to celebrate the end of a long, winter day.
Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar 2020
Whether you are gifting the wine lover in your life or simply treating yourself (hey, we're all for it!), this advent calendar available from Laithwaites has got you covered. Sip your way through the 23 mouth-watering wines on offer each day in the lead up to Christmas. They come in a handy 187ml size and range from a delectable Rioja to a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.
Gin Advent Calendars for 2020
That Boutique-y Gin Company’s Advent Calendar
That Boutique-y Gin Company has partnered up with spirit experts Drinks by the Dram for a follow up to last year’s highly covetable calendar. For 2020, the box is adorned with a beautiful illustration from designer Grace J Ward and the contents are better than ever. The selection includes 24 drams, each measuring 30ml, with unique concoctions like the brand’s Moonshot Gin, the fan-favourite Spit-Roasted Pineapple Gin and tasty Rhubarb Triangle Gin.
Drinks by the Dram’s Premium Gin Advent Calendar
While this calendar may be adorned with an attractive festive design, we can assure you it’s not all style over substance. In fact, it is packed with a generous selection of some of the best brands from the gin market. For fans of the junipery goodness, invest in this box for 24 carefully curated 30ml drams with the likes of Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin, Hendricks Lunar Gin and Bathtub Gin.
Beer Advent Calendars for 2020
BrewDog Advent Calendar
BrewDog has collated the ultimate beer tasting bumper pack filled to the brim with new and exclusive brews. The calendar contains 24 craft beers – 15 of which were launched this year and two only available in this advent.
It’s The Most Wonderful Time For A Beer Advent Calendar
M&S has got it spot on this Christmas, offering an advent calendar not only containing a can of the brand’s American Pale Ale but also a selection of milk and dark chocolates filled with a beer flavoured ganache.
BeerHawk Advent Calendar
Crack open a cold one every day for 24 in the lead up to Christmas with BeerHawk. The beer brand has called on brewers from all around the world including the likes of Mikkeller, Omnipollo, Thornbridge, Camden, Lervig and more to create exclusive combination just for this calendar. Every beer is a different style so it offers the perfect opportunity to find your signature blend.
Virgin Wines Beer Advent Calendar
Beer lovers, rejoice! This advent calendar from Virgin Wines is giving you carte blanche to indulge in a delicious brew each day in the lead up to Christmas. The calendar is filled to the brim with 24 different iterations including pale ales, lagers and more.
Whisky Advent Calendars for 2020
That Boutique-y Whisky Company’s Advent Calendar
With a successful collaboration on gin and whisky calendars already under their belt, Drinks by the Dram and That Boutique-y Whisky Company are back with a bang. This year’s iteration offers 24 whisky-filled 30ml drams to quench your thirst for the amber firewater. The line-up includes bourbons, blends, bold barrel finishes and more to suit even the most discerning drinkers of the spirit.
Highlights include Cotswolds’ 3 year old as well as iterations from Japan and Speyside.
Old & Rare Advent Calendar
If you’re looking for something extra special this year to make 2020 the best Christmas yet, you have come to the right place. This epic advent calendar not only features a stunning design, but it contains some of the most exclusive, elusive and quality whisky from around the world. As the name suggests, the selection includes old and rare iterations with 24 different 30ml drams from some of the most renowned distilleries on Earth. Expect award-winning brews to truly indulge in during the festive season.
The Whisky Explorer Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram
No need to scrape the barrel this Christmas as Drinks by the Dram is offering an advent filled to the brim of the best whiskies from around the world. Think Scottish special reserves, as well as bourbons to enjoy in cocktails, straight or on the rocks with 24 mini 30ml drams to see you through till the big day.
Vodka Advent Calendars for 2020
Vodka Explorer Advent Calendar
Christmas is about to get a whole lot merrier with this epic vodka advent calendar. Behind each window lies a mini 30ml dram of some of the most exclusive and exciting blends each day for 24. Expect Black Cow Pure Milk vodka, Cîroc French Vanilla and Beluga Noble Russian Vodka as well as Californian vodka, a marmalade iteration and even a concoction made from chardonnay grapes.
Rum Advent Calendars for 2020
24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar 24 x 20ml - 2020 Edition
Rum lovers rejoice, we may have found you the perfect advent calendar to tickle your tipple taste buds. Within the chic black box, you will find 24 mini 20ml drams of the good stuff including rare and fan-favourite iterations. The selection has been sourced from all over the world including Portugal, Grenada, Mexico, Martinique and the USA. The calendar also contains two tasting glasses and A5 tasting notes to fill out so you can find your new signature beverage.
The Rum Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram
Bring the warmth of the Caribbean to your Christmas cocktails with Drinks by the Dram’s Rum Advent Calendar. The carefully curated selection brings together variations from sunshine-drenched producers from around the world. Whether you prefer white or dark, navy strength or spiced, there’s something for every type of rum drinker with sample-ready 30ml drams for each day in the lead up to December 25.