Best alcohol advent calendars of 2020: The boozy gin, wine, beer and more to buy now

As the festive season approaches, we live by the motto to eat, drink and be merry and these alcohol-filled calendars can certainly help with the latter two.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and while we can’t resist the charm of a chocolate or beauty advent calendar, we’re also excited for a very different kind of countdown treat this Christmas.

Lighten up dark winter days with the tastiest tipples out there. No matter your drink of choice – beer, wine, or spirits – there’s an advent for you. There's really no better opportunity to discover new tastes and styles and find your signature beverage once and for all.

Take a journey of gin discovery or get whiski-ed away to some of the world’s best distilleries to try new, exclusive or fan-favourite drinks. Typically 30ml drams, they will also introduce you to undiscovered local breweries or artisanal producers that may not have been on your radar previously.

If you’re on the hunt for something extraordinary, you have come to the right place. These calendars have been carefully curated to ensure they are a seasonal smash hit whether you are a connoisseur or a novice eager to learn more about your favourite tipple. Enjoy mixed into a cocktail, straight, or on the rocks.

No need to scrape the barrel - there are delicious discoveries to be made to dial up the merriness, no matter your budget.

Just remember to always drink responsibly.

See our selection of the best alcohol advent calendars for Christmas 2020.

â Aldi Wine Advent Calendar 2020

After the huge success of its advent calendars, Aldi is back with a wine-based variety featuring mini bottles of red, white, rose or fizz behind each of the windows sourced from the best wine growing regions across the world. But for 2020, they are cranking it up a notch with an additional designated Prosecco & Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar for £59.99. The calendar contains 200ml bottles of prosecco including the likes of Italian Rose and Pinot Grigio.

From £49.99 | Aldi

Virgin Wines Advent Calendar

You can always count on Virgin Wines to help you countdown to Christmas in the utmost style, and 2020 is no different. The online wine retailer is offering a very merry selection this year with 24 world class bottles and an extra special full-sized one on the big day. You can choose between an all-red, all-white or mixed case to be enjoyed alongside your Christmas feast or to celebrate the end of a long, winter day.

