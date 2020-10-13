All the Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

amazon.com

Air fryers continue to pop up on kitchen countertops everywhere thanks to their ability to speedily get dinner on the table. The beloved appliance can whip up dishes like oven-baked chicken tenders and beef empanadas in less than 20 minutes without a bunch of grease. If you’ve been searching for a new way to make your favorite meals, it might be time to consider picking up your very own air fryer, and luckily, tons of Amazon’s top-rated picks are majorly discounted during Prime Day.

The appliance is similar to that of your convection oven, except it circulates air around your food at a faster speed, adding a crispy coating with just about a tablespoon of oil.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Deals:

Several models are up for grabs at a discount over the next couple days, from the compact Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven to the larger Galanz Toaster Air Fry Oven. Even smart technology air fryers are available—the Tovala Gen 2 Smart Steam Oven lets you check on your food’s progress from any room in your house via smartphone.

RELATED: These 5 Weighted Blankets Are Amazon’s Most Popular Picks, and They’re All on Sale for Prime Day

If you’re ready to dehydrate, roast, bake, steam, and toast your meals to perfection, make sure to check out the best air fryer deals Amazon has to offer this Prime Day down below.

GoWise USA 17-Quart Air Fryer and Food Dehydrator

The GoWise Air Fryer and Dehydrator can hold up to five racks of food, whether you’re making granola, kale chips, and dried fruit or baking and roasting your dinner. It features an easy-to-use touch screen where you can toggle between eight different cooking presets, and its 17-quart capacity allows you to cook something for the whole family in one go.

$151 (was $170), amazon.com

View photos

Tovala Gen 2 Smart Steam Oven

This smart technology option lets you select cook time and settings from its accompanying app and will notify you when your food is ready. You can even scan the barcode on hundreds of frozen grocery items to reveal just how long it should stay in the oven. The Tovala Gen 2 Oven comes with a handy measuring cup, hot pad, drain tray, crumb tray, steamer cover, oven rack, sheet tray, and more.

$240 (was $299), amazon.com

View photos

Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

The Chefman Air Fryer Oven is the best option for smaller spaces thanks to its compact, rounded design. It heats up to as much as 400 degrees Fahrenheit to cook up anything from vegetables to frozen foods quickly. According to the brand, it uses up to 98 percent less oil than traditional fryers.

$70 (was $80), amazon.com

View photos

Story continues