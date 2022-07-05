Best air fryer deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022 from Ninja, Tefal and more

(Philips)

There are two types of people in the world, if you believe everything you see on social media: those with air fryers, and those without.

Sales of the kitchen appliance have been steadily rising as more and more of us discover its convenient, low oil, high crunch attractions. All the crispy, delicious taste of fried food, cooked with a fraction of the oil. It’s a win-win.

If you’ve been subjected to endless sermons from evangelical owners on the many virtues of an air fryer, now’s the perfect time to drink the Kool-Aid - and it’ll cost a lot less than you might expect, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The dates you need ring marked in your calendar are July 12 and 13. That’s when Amazon will unveil an avalanche of discounts across the board, with air fryers sure to be in the mix.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

The clue is in the name. Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime account if you want to take advantage of these mega deals.

Amazon began the sale as a way to say thank you to its Prime customers, and it’s a tradition that’s stuck. Costing £79 for an annual pass or £7.99 monthly (which does work out a little more expensive), membership blows open the door to so much more than simply priority delivery.

We’re talking about the best of Amazon’s entertainment and services universe, from movies and TV content on Prime Video, to music, books and Fresh grocery deliveries. If you’re still in education, you can claim membership for even less at just £3.99 a month, nearly half price.

If you’re undecided, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial - great for seeing if it’s a good fit for you, commitment-free.

What type of Prime Day deals are available?

There are two deal types alongside the event-long deals. Lightning Deals are essentially flash sales, here for a good time, not a long time. Stock is likely to be limited and time to decide tight, so make a shopping list to remind yourself of what you need.

Deals of the Day give you a bit more breathing room, generally lasting for around 24 hours. But for all deals, once they’re gone, they’re gone so you’ll need to act quickly or all you’ll be left with is the bitter taste of regret.

What deals on air fryers were there last year?

With lockdown home cooking still fresh in our minds, there were plenty of deals on air fryers in the 2021 event, as well as slow cookers and multi-cook units. Ninja knocked serious pounds off its multi-cookers, which can slow cook, steam, pressure cook and do a load more functions as well as air fry.

What deals can we expect this year?

There could be as much as 50 per cent offsome models, although we will only be able to release deal specifics on July 12. You won’t miss a thing if you bookmark this page as well as our live blog, which will deliver news of the best air fryer deals as soon as we hear about them.

Are there any deals live now?

If you’re ravenous for air fryer deals now, or just want to browse Amazon’s offering ahead of the sale, we’ve rounded up the best deals below.

