These 8 air conditioner Prime Day deals will keep you cool without ruining your home decor vibe

When it comes to making it through summer (and late spring and early fall), a reliable air conditioner is a must. However, a lot of them are seriously ugly. Obviously, an air conditioner is more important than aesthetics, but it'd still be nice to have a cohesive look to your home, right? Luckily, there are a ton of actually cute air conditioners out there.

Honestly, air conditioners have gotten so much more advanced in recent years. There are even ones that feature smartphone apps and even ones with sleek modern paneling that can camouflage into any room

Scroll below to check out the best air conditioners you can buy, and stay the chillest of all the chill cucumbers all summer long.

Amazon Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner $380 $399 Save $19 If you're looking for the perfect combo of quiet and energy-efficient, we highly recommend trying out this Midea model. The air conditioner features an inverter compressor, meaning it uses about half of the energy that units without one. It's also Energy Star certified and Wi-Fi enabled, too, with user-friendly smart-home integration One of the best parts is that you can also actually use your window with the air conditioner. Thanks to the U-shaped design, you can continue to open and close your window depending on the temperature and your general mood. $380 at Amazon

Amazon Frigidaire GHWQ123WC1 Inverter Quiet Temp Room Air Conditioner $480 While being Energy Star certified is something to look out for, this Frigidaire model is the winner of the Energy Star Most Efficient award. This air conditioner offers up to 46% annual energy savings over a standard air conditioner and reaches more angles of the room for optimum circulation and cooling with an auto swing louver and three different fan speeds for powerful, yet smooth air movement. $480 at Amazon

Amazon Windmill Air Conditioner: Smart Home AC Unit $298 $415 Save $117 The sleek and modern design of the Windmill air conditioner is obviously the selling point. However, the actually easy installation, auto-dimming LED display and high-tech features — including connecting it to your smartphone, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa — is the real reason this is the best air conditioner you can get for an apartment or small bedroom. $298 at Amazon

Amazon Evapolar evaCHILL Portable Air Conditioner $79 $99 Save $20 Fun fact: Teeny tiny portable air conditioners exist. And this Evapolar one is surprisingly good at cooling your personal space at a distance of nearly five feet, meaning it's perfect for your desk or nightstand. The evaCHILL uses water to cool, humidify, and purify the space around you. It's similar to a diffuser, using both a filter and water reservoir. Once you turn on the cooler, the water goes through the filter and as it evaporates, it turns from liquid to gas. These gas molecules then draw heat from the air, cool it down, and add moisture to the air. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Midea 12000 BTU Smart Inverter Air Conditioner Window Unit with Heat and Dehumidifier $399 $499 Save $100 What's so great about this Midea unit is that it's built to both beat the heat in summer with powerful cooling and dehumidification and keep you warm through the fall with supplemental heat. It's also super easy to use and can connect to your smartphone, Alexa and Google. The unit features an LED display, five modes (heat, auto, cool, dry and fan), four speed settings and a 24-hour timer. Because the unit is Energy Star certified, it will cool your space while using considerably less electricity. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Amana 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner $420 $570 Save $150 If you're going to get a portable air conditioner that needs an unaesthetic exhaust hose, you might as well get this fun gold one, right? Like, who else has a gold air conditioner? Designed for cooling and dehumidifying a room up to 450 square feet, this Amana portable air conditioner features on-board electronic controls with three speeds and a 24-hour timer, plus a handy remote control with LCD display and an auto-swing option. Plus, easy-rolling caster wheels allow you to conveniently move the unit from room to room. $420 at Amazon

Amazon Ukoke USPC06C Caravan Window Air Conditioner $514 $569 Save $55 Although it's the splurgiest one on this list, this cute little HVAC unit combines four functions into one: Cooling, dehumidification, ventilation and sleep mode — as well as a swing feature to change window direction. The Ukoke Caravan works with Amazon Alexa and other voice control devices so it can be controlled via your smartphone or your voice. It's also so lightweight that you can move it from room to room if you want. $514 at Amazon

Amazon Dreo Inverter Window Air Conditioner $340 $400 Save $60 Thanks to its pre-assembled design, Dreo air conditioning unit saves you 30-50% time on installation compared to traditional window units. All you have to do is slide it in and secure with screws, making it super easy to install. The Dreo air conditioner comes with a noise-canceling mechanism, which is kind of the best — and it's Energy Star certified. $340 at Amazon

