11 affordable stocking stuffers any man would love — and actually use

Gone are the days when stocking stuffers — especially for teenage boys and men — were just socks and cheap boxers. Today, there are tons of options that guys would genuinely love and actually use. Yes, that means no more faking that he loves it, only to leave it in a drawer to collect dust.

Choose from this affordable push-up Men's Slim Wallet With Money Clip, a travel-size Yves Saint Laurent Mini Cologne Set, the world's smallest and lightest power bank and more. Also, underwear and socks are fair game, but the secret is getting high-quality and long-lasting like this Pair of Thieves Superfit Boxer Brief 2 Pack and these Hanes Men's Double Tough Crew Socks.

Also, if you're looking for a luxury gift that won't break the bank, this No. 1 best-selling Coach Slim ID Card Case In Signature Canvas is 60% off, plus an extra 20% off, bringing its price down to just $25!

Keep scrolling to check out all 11 of our favorite stocking stuffers that any man would love and use, with prices ranging from $15 to $75.

1. Pair of Thieves Superfit Boxer Brief 2 Pack, $24.99

Credit: Pair of Thieves
$24.99 at Pair of Thieves

Pair of Thieves, hands down, makes some of the most comfortable, supportive and long-lasting men’s underwear. This best-selling two-pack is a blend of Polyamide and Spandex for a stretchy, lightweight feel that’s perfect for motion and complete comfort.

2. Hanes Men's Double Tough Crew Socks, 12-Pair Pack, $14.98

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

$14.98 at Amazon

For decades, Hanes socks have remained some of the most comfortable and resilient for all foot sizes. The brand’s Double Tough line is one of the strongest and most long-lasting, and this 12-pack has over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. With this many pairs, you’ll have enough to give everyone on your list!

3. Aiuwo Men's Slim Wallet With Money Clip and RFID Blocking, $39.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

$39.99 at Amazon

How many men do you know who have been using the same busted, tattered wallet for years? Now’s the perfect time to replace it — and you don’t have to break the bank. This best-selling slim men’s wallet has an ergonomic design that lets you use the pop-up function to access your cards with just one finger. It also has a slot for an Apple Airtag to ensure he knows where it is at all times. Choose from 12 colors.

4. Spongellé 12+ Men’s Extreme Buffer, $16

Credit: Spongellé
Credit: Spongellé

$16 at Spongellé

Exfoliating isn’t just for the face — the body also needs serious scrubbing, especially in the fall and winter. The Spongellé 12+ Men’s Extreme Buffer is the easiest and most enjoyable way to do so and achieve smooth skin while smelling incredible.

Infused with Bergamot Absolute shower gel., this mini buffer softens and lathers up when it’s dampened and provides over 12 washes before it needs to be changed.

5. Coach Slim ID Card Case In Signature Canvas, $24.96 (Orig. $78)

Credit: Coach Outlet
Credit: Coach Outlet

$24.96 $78 at Coach Outlet

Who said designer wallets had to be expensive? Coach Outlet is having a huge holiday sale right now and some of its best men's products are included in this massive savings event. This Coach Slim ID Card Case In Signature Canvas is a whopping 60% off, plus an extra 20% off that's automatically applied at checkout.

6. Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Memory Box Unisex Perfume Set, $39

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$39 at Sephora

If bold and punchy isn’t his vibe, this Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Memory Box Unisex Perfume Set is a great alternative — and my personal favorite. It comes with 10 sample sizes of the brand’s best-selling moment-themed unisex fragrances like Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning, Autumn Vibes, By the Fireplace and more.

7. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Hydrating Winter Wonders, $75 (Orig. $99)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$75 $99 at Sephora

Protecting and taking care of your skin is non-negotiable. Whether you’re shopping for a man who’s all about skin care or one who needs to do a better job in the self-care department, this Kiehl’s set is the right pick.

It includes six full-size and mini-size customer favorites, including the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Milk-Peel Gentle Exfoliating Toner, Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum, Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream with Squalane and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avacado.

If you’re stuffing multiple stockings, gift each product to a different person depending on their preference.

8. Dagne Dover Small Hunter Toiletry Bag, $45

Credit: Dagne Dover
Credit: Dagne Dover

$45 at Dagne Dover

He’ll need somewhere to store his skin care and fragrance products, and this small Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag is one of the best minimal and most organized vessels. It holds a handful of toiletries, is water resistant and has a removable air mesh zip-top pouch for additional storage.

9. T-CORE Ultra-Compact High-Speed Power Bank, $38.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

$38.99 at Amazon

Most people are shocked to learn that the world's smallest and lightest portable power bank is also one of the most powerful. Tons of Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the T-CORE Ultra-Compact High-Speed Power Bank for so many reasons. In addition to its powerful charging capabilities (it fully charges an iPhone 8 five times on a single charge), it's super compac

10. Stainless Steel Metal Apple Watch Band, $16.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

$16.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch bands are usually pretty expensive — especially the stainless steel ones. This best-selling option from EPULY is only $13 and is genuine stainless steel. It fits all 49mm, 45mm, 44mm, 42mm, 41mm, 40mm and 38mm faces and is compatible with the Apple Watch SE, Series 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.

11. King C. Gillette Style Master Cordless Beard Trimmer With 4D Blade, $39.97

Credit: Gillette
Credit: Gillette

$39.97 at Amazon

To stay well-groomed, he needs a stubble trimmer that actually trims textured and straight hair and doesn’t just glide over his face. The best-selling King C. Gillette Style Master Cordless Stubble Trimmer With 4D Blade doesn’t irritate sensitive skin (we’ve tested it ourselves), is entirely cordless, comes with interchangeable combs and is waterproof!

    Toronto FC, which tied a franchise record in conceding 66 goals last season, moved to bolster its defence Monday by signing free agent Matt Hedges to a two-year contract. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 11-season career with FC Dallas and is the franchise leader in games, starts and minutes played. The six-foot-four centre back made 349 appearances in all competitions for Dallas, which in 2014 made him became the youngest captain in franchise history. Hedges was named MLS Defender of the Ye