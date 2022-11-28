This $47 office chair with over 30,000 5-star reviews is a '5/5 in every category' — and it's on sale for Cyber Monday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With work-from-home practices at an all-time high, more folks invest in more suitable and comfortable home office furniture. Whether they're working from a kitchen table or a designated work desk, finding the right chair that's both comfortable and productivity-inducing can make all the difference.

While we've created a guide to the nine best office chairs for working from home, according to reviewers, one of the most popular on the list is also the most affordable and one of the most comfortable for all-day use. With over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon right now, the Furmax Ergonomic Mesh Chair with Lumbar Support is both sleek, easy to assemble, and based on shoppers' reviews, perfect for long-term use. Plus, it's on sale for just $47, right now!

Credit: Amazon

$46.72 $74.99 at Amazon

This Furmax office chair offers many features and perks that some of today’s higher-end options boast. From its subtle ergonomic design to a lumbar support mesh back for easy breathability, this chair is a quality bargain at just $47.

What features does the Furmax chair have?

While most under-$75 office chairs have very little cushioning, the Furmax features a recently updated thick padded seat with high-density sponges for extra comfort for daily use. Its three layers of support (top mesh layer, thick sponge middle and sturdy panel base) provide a soft-yet-sturdy seat with good resilience that’s not easily deformed.

This chair also includes a five-star heavy-duty base with 360-degree swivel wheels that run smoothly and noiselessly on floors.

Credit: Amazon

Also, its signature wing-type back support makes it easy to lean back comfortably with just the right amount of arch and support to alleviate any back pain. The genius backrest tilt mechanism makes it easy to lean back and forth without straining your back and shoulders. The tilt tension is adjustable using the knob under the chair and the handle, also located under the seat, can lock any angle in place.

Also, as with most office chairs, the seat height is fully adjustable with the handle located under the chair.

What do reviewers think of the Furmax office chair?

The Furmax Ergonomic Mesh Chair With Lumbar Support is available in nine colors and has over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper even said they got “more than what I bargained for.”

“I searched endlessly and tirelessly online for what I hoped to be a lasting chair that would provide ease, comfort, relaxation, durability and bolstering,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “This chair by Furmax gets a 5/5 in every category.”

Another shopper stated that the quality of this chair is “nearly unbelievable” for how much it costs.

“This is a very good chair. For the money, it is nearly unbelievable,” the same reviewer added. “I assembled it quickly. I found it quite comfortable, exceeding my expectations by a wide margin.”

Shop the Furmax Ergonomic Mesh Chair With Lumbar Support now before it sells out.

