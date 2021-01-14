Best affordable loungewear for all budgets

(Reserved )

Having been stationed firmly in our tired trackies and tatty t-shirts for ten months now, it’s undoubtedly time to inject a healthy dose of newness into our loungewear arsenal (was loungewear even a thing before 2020?).

Indeed, sales of loungewear have inevitably coincided with our adoption of all things elasticated.

At AllSaints, purchases of sweatshirts spiked by a staggering 169 per cent in 2020 versus 2019, while for Hush, searches also surged on its site for the throw-on-and-go wardrobe essential by 162 per cent and trackies by 143 per cent. Global fashion platform Lyst similarly noted that searches for loungewear saw a 174 per cent increase in the last week of November.

While a slew of high-end brands have sought to capitalise on the comfort-first trend with their own forays into loungewear, the high street has seriously held its own with its cosy co-ords. After all, we may need loungewear to tide us over for the rest of lockdown 3.0, but with the end of You Know What now *hopefully* insight, we needn’t be re-mortgaging our houses to get in on the trend.

So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to scour the high street and put the selection of affordable loungewear sets through their paces to find the ones that you need to be adding to your basket bella, pronto. Get ready to snuggle up and look seriously fire whilst doing it.

Under £50

Topshop Black Tracksuit

Nothing screams ‘I have my life together’ more than a clean-cut black two-piece. This one from Topshop, which is lined with cosy fleece, not only looks the part but also gives change from £50, which is never a bad thing. We’ll be pairing this one with walking boots and a duvet coat for our next daily stroll around the park.

Topshop Black TracksuitTopshop

£45.99 | Topshop

Reserved Cotton Tracksuit

Reserved’s sage green two-piece is a minimalist’s dream with its tapered trackies and hooded sweatshirt. Wear around the house for a heavy dose of at-home chic, or pair the hoodie with puddle-leg jeans to meet friends (once lockdown 3.0 is over, of course.)

Story continues

ReservedReserved

£49.98 | Reserved

Nobody’s Child ‘Be Kind’ Circle Logo Tracksuit

British brand Nobody’s Child debuted its loungewear earlier this year to rapturous applause from eco-minded fashionistas, with all of its pieces from the line comprised of 52 per cent organic cotton and 48 per cent recycled polyester. In a statement, the brand said: “Loungewear is a new product area for us that has had a huge success with colours selling out on our website and also on our stockist Marks & Spencer’s website, too.”

The camel two-piece has our name - and the words ‘Be Kind’ - written all over it.

Nobody’s ChildNobody’s Child

£29 | Nobody’s Child

Warehouse Wide Rib Knit Set

Warehouse’s purse-friendly periwinkle blue two-piece is a serious winner. Throw on a cardi for colder days, or rock on its own for when the sun finally puts her hat on again.

WarehouseWarehouse

£28 | Warehouse

Marks & Spencer Cosy Lounge Set

The loungewear at M&S is selling like hot cakes so if you’re able to get a hold of a set, we’re here to tell you that you won’t be disappointed. While we couldn’t help but add the less affordable sumptuous cashmere set to our basket, at the other end of the price spectrum sits the Cosy Lounge Cuff Jogger and Sweatshirt.

The two-piece combination will set the pace of your wardrobe throughout lockdown and beyond - while being kind to your bank account. The material is super soft and has a pyjama-like feel with just the right amount of stretch, yet you still feel slightly more together due to the tapered fit. The matching jumper likewise has a lovely skin feel and a ribbed detail to add a level of sophistication that won’t look suspect on a Zoom call. - Ellie Davis, Shopping Editor

Marks & SpencerMarks & Spencer

£30 | Marks & Spencer

Under £100

& Other Stories Soft Cotton Tracksuit

& Other Stories’ golf-inspired baby pink co-ord is all kinds of fabulous. The zipped neck is hugely en vogue at the moment and will work with jeans and trousers as a separate, while the trackies are also chic enough to wear on their own with a classic crew neck white tee. A fashion win-win, if ever we saw one!

& Other Stories& Other Stories

£90 | & Other Stories

ASOS Design Premium Knitted Co-ord

Soft enough to feel like cashmere, but heavy enough to hold its slightly slouchy shape, this ASOS two-piece is the unabashed star of the show and seriously belies its nifty pricetag.

Its rusty hue makes us feel like an autumn leave incarnate and it provides a delightful reprieve from having to think about to what to wear in the morning for our umpteenth Zoom call of the week. A complete no-brainer. ASOS, release more shades!

ASOSASOS

£58 | ASOS

Hush Tracksuit

Hush’s line of tracksuit bottoms was the brand’s bestselling of 2020, with its Lindsey Washed Joggers coming up trumps. It’s no surprise why, given their relaxed fit and co-ordinating crew neck sweaters.

We’ve got the khaki, the ecru, and have our eyes firmly set on the black set, too.

HushHush

£98 | Hush

Under £150

H&M Knitted Wool Co-ord

The perennial high street go-to for all things purse-friendly and on-point, H&M’s loungewear offering has something for everyone. Sitting at the higher end of the price spectrum is this woollen two-piece which is made from yak wool and is sumptuously soft and decidedly well-tailored for a high street brand.

A real life-long knitwear investment that will stand the test of time.

H&MH&M

£139 | H&M

Jigsaw Cotton Boyfriend Tracksuit

This Jigsaw loungewear co-ord is every city dweller’s dream with a heavyweight fabric that feels like it belongs to a high-end brand in a distressed navy hue that just works and will set even the most lacklustre of park strolls on fire. Here is a set that is seriously, seriously chic and, frankly, we need more shades to add to our arsenal. Simply pair with stomper boots and a chunky beanie hat, et voila!

JigsawJigsaw

£140 | Jigsaw

House of Sunny Bay Tracksuit

East London native House of Sunny knows its way around a cult item (just look to Kendall Jenner’s endorsement of its Hockney dress for proof), but its Bay Tracksuit has helped us to seriously up our loungewear game.

In a deliciously muted lemony hue, it’s a set that will work for lockdown 3.0 and beyond. Race you to the checkout.

House of SunnyHouse of Sunny

£115 | House of Sunny

Read More

The most stylish walking boots for your daily stroll

Best reusable face masks for 2021

Best women’s pyjamas: sleepwear sets for 2020

Best plus size pyjamas: shirts, trousers and gowns for curves

Best men’s slippers: From UGG to Fat Face, moccasin to sheepskin

Best women’s bathrobes and dressing gowns

Best running shoes for women 2021

Best posture correctors of 2021

8 best home exercise bikes to get your indoor cycling fix