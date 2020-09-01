Sales of this affordable laptop are up 2,200% on Amazon — Shop it on sale for just $329

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

With the 2020 back to school season just around the corner, many parents and teachers are getting ready for another year of learning, however it may look.

Ensuring that kids have access to the right tools can help make the transition a little easier, whether they’re learning virtually from home or are headed back to the classroom. While top of the line tech may be high on their wish lists, kids really only need devices that can help them stay on track and get their work done.

Affordable laptops and Chromebooks with basic capabilities are perfect for kids heading back to school, since they won’t break the bank but are still powerful enough for all of their important studies.

One Chromebook in particular has soared in popularity this week on Amazon, with sales increasing more than 2,200 per cent. Currently the number one best-selling laptop is the Acer Chromebook C732 Ruggedized, 11.6” Laptop, which is on sale right now for just $329.

What is it?

Normally retailing for $375, this compact and portable Chromebook is a budget-friendly choice for the coming school year. Simple setup connects your device to your Google account, providing easy access to email, Google Drive, Google Chrome browser and more. The laptop also comes with access to essential programs like Microsoft Word so that kids can get to work easily, but it also features built-in apps like Netflix for them to use during downtime.

Featuring a durable design and spill-resistant keyboard, this Chromebook can hold up to even the toughest conditions a kid can throw at it. A special, 180 degree lay-flat display provides extra versatility in terms of viewing, and a 12-hour battery life can tackle a full day of use at home or on the go.

Tech specs

For those looking for more information on the nitty gritty about this Chromebook, it features an Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core Processor, an 11.6" HD Widescreen ComfyView LED-backlit IPS Display and 4GB of memory.

It also comes with two USB-C ports, and two USB 3.0 ports to connect to all of your other devices. Two built-in stereo speakers provide audio, along with a jack for headphones if you’re looking to keep things quiet for those around you.

If you’re looking to shop this laptop on sale, this deal is only on for a limited time. Luckily, there are several other affordable options available on Amazon, as well — check out some of our top picks below.

