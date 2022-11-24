The best 40+ Black Friday designer bag deals on Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more

Find designer purses at bargain prices ahead of Black Friday.

The holidays are a great time to treat the people in your life to luxury gifts, and if you've been hunting for markdowns on designer brands like Coach, Tory Burch and Kate Spade ahead of the season, we have you covered. Black Friday is your best bet when it comes to finding Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach and Michael Kors deals.

You can save up to 50% on Coach bags and wallets, up to 30% on Tory Burch and up to 50% on select Kate Spade bags ahead of Black Friday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise and the Coach Outlet. One deal you won't want to miss is Kate Spade's sale on its crossbody bag, which you can get today for only $59. You can also get 50% off of sale items at Tory Burch, and up to 60% off for Cyber Week at Michael Kors.

We recommend keeping an eye on the terms listed for each sale; at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices. If you're shopping at Coach, you can shop the early Black Friday sale, or you can use code UNLOCK25 to get a discount price on a wider range of items.

Tory Burch is hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets; similarly, the Michael Kors Cyber Week event features markdowns on popular purses.

At Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics. The Coach Outlet also has additional markdowns for Black Friday, including a whopping 25% off of any purchase you make on the site (all prices we listed reflect the discount). Happy shopping!

The 5 best deals on handbags for Black Friday 2022

Black Friday Kate Spade purse deals

Discover excellent holiday gifts at Kate Spade for Black Friday.

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody.

Black Friday Kate Spade Surprise purse deals

Get the Staci Dual Zip Crossbody for a great price

Kate Spade Surprise has even more deals in store for Black Friday.

Black Friday Tory Burch purse deals

Nab Ella totes while the prices are low

Classic Tory Burch bags are on sale for Black Friday.

Tory Burch's iconic line of handbags are on sale ahead of Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the Perry Suede Tote for a massive discount at $280 (you'll save $318).

Black Friday Coach purse deals

Pay low prices for the Willow Saddle Bag and the Market Tote

Classic silhouettes from Coach are on sale before the holidays.

Coach really seems to stay on trend—even vintage styles remain coveted as the years pass. Give someone a keepsake they'll remember in the form of a Coach bag this holiday season, and save with sale prices from Coach or the Coach Outlet. You can find the simple Willow Saddle Bag for $112.50 off, or go bigger with a Market Tote for $199.

Black Friday Coach Outlet purse deals

Save an additional 25% on everything at the Coach Outlet for Black Friday.

Using the code UNLOCK25, you can get a 25% discount on a wide range of items at Coach.

Black Friday Kate Spade wallet deals

Kate Spade wallets make great stocking stuffers, so grab yours while they're on sale.

Black Friday Coach wallet deals

Iconic Coach wristlets are on sale for Cyber Week.

Black Friday Coach Outlet wallet deals

Coach wallets are on sale at the Coach Outlet; get yours for an extra 25% off.

Black Friday Michael Kors purse deals

Michael Kors bags are on sale for Black Friday, too.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Black Friday typically starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, Coach, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Kate Spade all started marking down prices as early as Monday, November 21.

When is the Kate Spade Black Friday sale?

Kate Spade's Black Friday deals are yet to come; for now, you can shop the preview sale, which began Monday and is available through the end of today, November 22.

When is the Coach Black Friday sale?

Coach is extending its Black Friday sale prices through Black Friday on November 25, with Cyber Monday markdowns to be announced later this week.

When is the Tory Burch Black Friday sale?

Tory Burch is running its Holiday Event savings through Tuesday, November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Black Friday sale?

The Michael Kors Black Friday sale will likely begin Friday, November 25; the Cyber Week markdowns run from today through Thursday, November 24.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Black Friday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins on November 28, 2022, Black Friday ends. However, the best discounts from Black Friday sales will usually carry over to Cyber Monday (and span the weekend between them). Cyber Monday isn't always the end of the savings on offer, though, so keep an eye out for stores that extend their deals through the week.

