The best 30 rugby players in the UK

Ben Coles
·7 min read
Tom Curry of Sale Sharks is tackled by Mike Lowry of Ulster during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Sale Sharks and Ulster Rugby at AJ Bell Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Salford, England - Jan Kruger/Getty Imagesfor Sale Sharks
As 2022 draws to a close, Telegraph Sport has ranked the 30 best male rugby players who ply their trade for teams in the United Kingdom, based on their performances and achievements this season.

30. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Ireland)

A number of Ulster players had good years – Nick Timoney, James Hume, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell – but despite missing the New Zealand tour the rapid Baloucoune has become some finisher.

29. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Wales rattled through back-row options under Wayne Pivac but the in-form openside Morgan was one of the top finds, and should start in the Six Nations.

28. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol/England)

Still England's best tighthead even if he might not have hit the heights of the previous year. His passing interplay with Ellis Genge for club and county has stood out.

27. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Scrum-half might be the weakest position on this list (Jack van Poortvliet narrowly missed out, Tomos Williams can be excellent) with Price the best of the lot. If the Lions were playing tomorrow, the No 9 would be Irish.

26. Henry Slade (Exeter/England)

Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Exeter Chiefs v Bulls - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - December 17, 2022 Exeter Chiefs' Henry Slade in action - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
No coincidence that England's best attacking spells seemed to happen in the autumn when Slade was on the field. Perhaps the Borthwick regime will make better use of him.

25. Tommy Reffell (Leicester/Wales)

The star of Wales' summer who would have featured more in the autumn had it not been for injury against New Zealand. Essential part of Leicester's title bid.

24. Theo McFarland (Saracens/Samoa)

Arrived out of nowhere and became one of the most impressive athletes in the Premiership. The knee injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season is horrendous luck.

23. Jasper Wiese (Leicester/South Africa)

The powerhouse at the back of Leiecster's scrum whose carrying at times is just ferocious. Could, with time, be South Africa's starting No 8 at the World Cup.

22. Henry Arundell (London Irish/England)

Exploded onto the scene with that try in Toulon but the most impressive thing about Arundell is that it wasn't a one-off. Has a huge role to play for England over once fit again.

21. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh/Scotland)

Scotland will be hoping to have their dynamic openside back for the Six Nations after he was stood down following a concussion. Still fantastic at the breakdown.

20. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/England)

A trickier year for Smith after he barely put a foot wrong in 2021 winning the league title with Harlequins. Perhaps a change in the England coaching staff will get him back to his best.

19. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter/England)

Soon off to Montpellier but not after hoping to add to his England caps at next year's Rugby World Cup. Still carries like a steam train.

18. Nick Tompkins (Saracens/Wales)

Hit top form in a grim autumn for Wales and Warren Gatland will be excited to work with the Saracens centre, even if he's not a 'crash ball' merchant.

17. Will Rowlands (Dragons/Wales)

One of the finds of the Pivac era offering the kind of size Wales desperately needed, and his partnership alongside Adam Beard has felt well balanced.

16. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England)

Still a players' favourite and had a better autumn than Smith (not that everyone will listen to that opinion). Been around long enough to have played alongside Steve Borthwick when Saracens won the league in 2011.

15. Chris Harris (Gloucester/Scotland)

Might well be the best defensive centre in the game, as he consistently displays for both Gloucester and Scotland. Quietly one of his country's better players.

14. Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins/South Africa)

Andre Esterhuizen of Harlequins celebrates after scoring his sides sixth try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between London Irish and Harlequins at Brentford Community Stadium on April 03, 2022 - Alex Davidson/Getty Images
Continues to be a nightmare for tacklers to stop and one of the more physical centres in the game. You can see why England enquired about his eligibility.

13. Juan Martín González  (London Irish/Argentina)

Huge for Argentina in so many of their big wins this year while scoring a surprising amount of tries (four in six games in the Rugby Championship). Stacks of potential at 22.

12. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England)

Not quite at his very, very best over the past year but that could now change with Borthwick's arrival and England turning the corner into a World Cup year.

11. Tom Curry (Sale/England)

A bit like Itoje, still relentless and a top talent without quite hitting peak form. Injuries don't help, as Jones noted in the autumn, but he remains a valuable pilferer and lineout option

10. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester/Wales)

Worth every penny if you buy a ticket to see him. Seems to average a spectacular try every three months. Fascinating to see how Gatland uses him with Wales.

9. Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Snubbed for recent England squads under Jones but his form has not dipped, winning Premiership player of the season and continuing where he left off in this campaign. Could be recalled by Borthwick.

8. George Ford (Sale/England)

Another who the England head coach will consider looking at when Ford returns from his ruptured Achilles. In scintillating form for Leicester building up to the Premiership final and can help Sale push for the title.

7. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh/Scotland)

Good last year, even better now, scoring plenty of tries for Scotland. His blend of power and speed is so hard to stop and Edinburgh have been grateful to pick him up from Worcester.

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton/England)

Missed by England in the autumn but not back around for Northampton and set to play a key role in the Six Nations, perhaps as captain again. Few better hybrid lock-six forwards in the game.

5. Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh/Argentina)

Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Argentina v South Africa - Estadio Libertadores de America, Buenos Aires, Argentina - September 17, 2022 Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli scores a penalt - REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A high entry off the back of a meteoric year for the Edinburgh back. Boffelli has always been a capable attacker but it's his goalkicking which has caught the eye, top-scoring with 71 points as Argentina produced notable victories. Deadly accurate off the tee.

4. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh/Scotland)

A diminutive wizard who followed up his try against New Zealand in the autumn with a hat-trick against Argentina. Brilliant footwork and speed, he's the perfect foil for Van der Merwe. Due back in February after injuring his medial collateral ligament.

3. Julian Montoya (Leicester/Argentina)

Mighty captain of Leicester and Argentina who really should have been named Premiership player of the season. Quality technician at the set-piece but equally abrasive for the battles upfront. A true world-class performer.

2. Ellis Genge (Bristol/England)

Once of Leicester, now back home in Bristol, and still a remarkable ball-carrier whose scrummaging work continues to improve (aside from that final game of the autumn against South Africa when England toiled). A fundamental part of the national side building into France 2023.

1. Freddie Steward (Leicester/England)

What a find he has proven to be. Scooped up all of the awards going and while he remains rock solid under the high ball – one of the best in the business – is beginning to enhance the other areas of his game as well. A rare positive for England in a difficult year.

