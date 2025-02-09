The best 2025 Super Bowl anytime TD scorer bets for the Eagles and Chiefs

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 2025 Super Bowl will be an odd game to bet on touchdown scorers because of the two teams involved and their lack of obvious choices outside of the one very obvious choice.

On one side, there's the Philadelphia Eagles, who have maybe the easiest pick to score in a Super Bowl in a long time in Saquon Barkley. But they also have a bunch of other very capable offensive playmakers who kind of cancel out each other's probability of scoring. And on the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs have a bunch of players also with low probabilities of scoring but for a different reason. None of them are all that great relative to the defense they're going against.

That makes anyone's guess as good as any as to who reaches the end zone (outside of Barkley). But I had a nice run of picks in the conference championships, so I feel good about that luck continuing one more game. These are my favorite players to score in the Super Bowl.

8. Noah Gray (+500)

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) scores the opening touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881038 ORIG FILE ID: 20241124_neb_db2_070.JPG

Surprise, surprise. I'm going with Gray as my last pick over someone like Xavier Worthy (+155), because unlike Worthy, I could easily see Gray finding an open spot in the end zone uncovered -- because there's no way Mahomes will throw to him, right?

Wrong, Gray was second on the team in touchdown receptions this season.

7. Patrick Mahomes (+400)

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-1027925 ORIG FILE ID: 20250126_mcd_sm8_176.JPG

I hate having Mahomes this high as the third best bet from his team, but the way he spreads the ball around simply makes it too hard to pick any one player over the QB capable of taking off himself.

6. A.J. Brown (+170)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws the ball in the stands after catching a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown is the second-best playmaker in this game behind Barkley, though it's easy for us to forget about him in this offense sometimes. The Chiefs better make sure they don't.

5. Travis Kelce (+125)

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a pass reception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-1027645 ORIG FILE ID: 20250118_gma_ba4_0167.jpg

Conversely, the Eagles allowed the fewest yards and third-fewest catches to tight ends this year. So, Kelce isn't exactly a lock, though his chemistry with Mahomes always makes him a good option.

4. Dallas Goedert (+333)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776265749 ORIG FILE ID: 2194754016

Goedert being this high is going to surprise a few, but I keep coming back to a couple stats to justify his props this week: KC allowed the most yards and second-most catches to tight ends this season.

3. Jalen Hurts (-115)

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to Saquon Barkley (not pictured) touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We all know about the tush push, but I also think the attention Barkley is likely to receive from KC's defense makes Hurts that much more likely to break one off for a score.

2. Kareem Hunt (+140)

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880930 ORIG FILE ID: 20240929_lbm_al2_438.JPG

You can't be more uncertain about a running back's chances to score than we are about Hunt, but he's the most reliable player in this backfield and RB's are always the best bet.

1. Saquon Barkley (-200)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley is the betting public's favorite for a reason. No player in this game scored more in the regular season, nor will any player get more opportunities Sunday.

