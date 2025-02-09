The best 2025 Super Bowl anytime TD scorer bets for the Eagles and Chiefs
The 2025 Super Bowl will be an odd game to bet on touchdown scorers because of the two teams involved and their lack of obvious choices outside of the one very obvious choice.
On one side, there's the Philadelphia Eagles, who have maybe the easiest pick to score in a Super Bowl in a long time in Saquon Barkley. But they also have a bunch of other very capable offensive playmakers who kind of cancel out each other's probability of scoring. And on the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs have a bunch of players also with low probabilities of scoring but for a different reason. None of them are all that great relative to the defense they're going against.
That makes anyone's guess as good as any as to who reaches the end zone (outside of Barkley). But I had a nice run of picks in the conference championships, so I feel good about that luck continuing one more game. These are my favorite players to score in the Super Bowl.
8. Noah Gray (+500)
Surprise, surprise. I'm going with Gray as my last pick over someone like Xavier Worthy (+155), because unlike Worthy, I could easily see Gray finding an open spot in the end zone uncovered -- because there's no way Mahomes will throw to him, right?
Wrong, Gray was second on the team in touchdown receptions this season.
7. Patrick Mahomes (+400)
I hate having Mahomes this high as the third best bet from his team, but the way he spreads the ball around simply makes it too hard to pick any one player over the QB capable of taking off himself.
6. A.J. Brown (+170)
Brown is the second-best playmaker in this game behind Barkley, though it's easy for us to forget about him in this offense sometimes. The Chiefs better make sure they don't.
5. Travis Kelce (+125)
Conversely, the Eagles allowed the fewest yards and third-fewest catches to tight ends this year. So, Kelce isn't exactly a lock, though his chemistry with Mahomes always makes him a good option.
4. Dallas Goedert (+333)
Goedert being this high is going to surprise a few, but I keep coming back to a couple stats to justify his props this week: KC allowed the most yards and second-most catches to tight ends this season.
3. Jalen Hurts (-115)
We all know about the tush push, but I also think the attention Barkley is likely to receive from KC's defense makes Hurts that much more likely to break one off for a score.
2. Kareem Hunt (+140)
You can't be more uncertain about a running back's chances to score than we are about Hunt, but he's the most reliable player in this backfield and RB's are always the best bet.
1. Saquon Barkley (-200)
Saquon Barkley is the betting public's favorite for a reason. No player in this game scored more in the regular season, nor will any player get more opportunities Sunday.
