Best 2020 fits for Jameis Winston, the biggest QB mystery in NFL free agency

Jameis Winston is only 26 and is coming off a season in which he passed for a career-high 33 TDs and 5,102 yards. But by also throwing a NFL-high 30 interceptions, he's put his league status as a starting quarterback in doubt for 2020.

His current team, the Buccaneers, haven't been motivated to re-sign him, despite his pedigree as the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He's likely to move on, but "the where" is the biggest mystery to be solved in an unusually loaded QB free-agent market.

The Bucs have several alternatives in mind, ranging from the Saints' Teddy Bridgewater to the Patriots' Tom Brady. Joining them and Winston in a veteran game of musical chairs are Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill. There's a chance that when the music stops, Winston may need to settle for needing to prove himself again in a backup role, like '15 draftmate Marcus Mariota might have to.

But terms of starting gigs, here's exploring the five most logical teams that can provide Winston with a solution:

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been attached most to Rivers as a potential replacement for Jacoby Brissett. But Rivers, a fellow fearless downfield slinging quarterback, is a dozen years older than Winston. Also, Rivers was much less productive while having much of the same inefficiency in 2019. Rivers can be only a short-term answer, while Winston, with his upside, can be the long-term successor to Andrew Luck.

Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni form a good offensive braintrust to get the best out of Winston by helping him curb his turnovers in a less high-risk passing game. The Colts also have ample salary-cap space and a good haul of draft picks to make much-needed improvements to the receiving corps to further boost Winston.

Los Angeles Chargers

Rivers' former team has intrigue as well for Winston, because it looks less likely that Brady will be headed to LA. The Chargers, like the Colts, can also see Winston as being a younger version who can be tailored to make fewer mistakes in their offense with Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen at the helm. Between Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and likely to be re-signed tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers have the skill support to settle Winston.

The Chargers could avoid free agency for this position and simply roll with Tyrod Taylor, most likely as a bridge for a high-drafted QB. But if they look to sign a veteran to start, with Bridgewater and Brady likely out of play for them, Winston makes a lot more sense for them than either Rivers or the play-action dependent Tannehill.

Miami Dolphins

Winston can't be ruled out for a relocation within Florida. The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick, with whom Winston toggled as the Bucs' starting QB in 2018, for one more year. The Dolphins could look at Fitzpatrick as a possible bridge for a first-rounder as well.

Going the Winston direction would indicate the Dolphins believe in him as more than just a stopgap, given his age. Miami's new offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey, has had success working with different types of quarterbacks over the years. With DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki, Miami's receiving corps already carries more upside than you think before it adds another weapon.

Chicago Bears

In this scenario, the Bears, in the market for a backup quarterback, would sign Winston at that price point to both replace free agent Chase Daniel and compete with Mitchell Trubisky. Much like Tannehill replaced a shaky Mariota, Winston would have a good opportunity to displace Trubisky, but he would need to accept a lesser, short-term contract should all the other direct starting spots become filled.

Based on supply and demand, it wouldn't be surprising to see Winston perceived more in the Mariota/Case Keenum tier of free agent QBs. This would be his best shot to prove himself again and prove those perceivers wrong.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers look like they might be down with a healthy Cam Newton for Matt Rhule and Joe Brady after all. So this can happen only if the Panthers would trade Newton and create a clear starting vacancy. Carolina doesn't seem locked into taking a quarterback early and Winston's downfield passing skill set can mesh well with Brady's scheme. The chance of Winston playing for another NFC South foe is slim, but if the Panthers quickly go from "maybe" to "out" on Newton, then Winston could make sense as a successor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston's best "landing spot" is where he already is. As much Arians doesn't like the interceptions, he needs a big-armed aggressive passer to execute his scheme. Bridgewater or Brady would take away some of the upside in stretching the field with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and others. Those other free-agent moves could be made to bolster the D, as an improved Bucs defense can be a big factor in 2020, and they can also upgrade the running game to better support the QB.

The Bucs will likely want to see what all of their options are before thinking about circling back to Winston. When the dust settles, led with Brady finding new home, there's a chance Winston still represents Tampa's best QB solution going forward.