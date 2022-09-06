Transfer Notebook: Besiktas winning race to sign Nathan Redmond from Southampton

Besiktas winning race to sign Nathan Redmond from Southampton - REUTERS

Besiktas have made a bid to land Southampton forward Nathan Redmond before the Turkish transfer window closes later this week.

The 28-year-old has been allowed to leave St Mary’s and after a move to a Premier League rival failed to materialise last week, he has been subject of interest from Süper Lig clubs who have until Thursday to sign players.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce also have interest in the former Norwich City winger but sources at Southampton believe Besiktas are winning the race for the player who has made one late substitute appearance this season against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth were looking at Redmond during the Premier League deadline day but they had already taken his team-mate Jack Stephens on loan which meant they could only make a permanent signing from Southampton, so backed away from a potential deal.

Dele Alli moved to Besiktas earlier this summer as they have targeted players with experience of English football. Wout Weghorst also arrived after his relegation with Burnley, while Arthur Masuaku was signed from West Ham. Redmond would also compete for a starting place with former Spurs forward Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, who is in his fourth campaign at the club.

Redmond has spent six seasons at Southampton where his form earned him an England call-up and a single cap, against Germany in 2017 when he came off the bench in a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

His performance against Manchester City famously sparked an animated one-on-one lecture with Pep Guardiola on the pitch at the final whistle where he told Redmond he believed he was an excellent player.

Last season he started in 20 of Southampton’s Premier League matches but after losing his place in the team this season was allowed to leave before the transfer deadline along with the likes of Theo Walcott.

Standard Liege eye late Steven Alzate deal after West Brom move collapsed

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is in talks with Standard Liege over a season-long loan in Belgium.

Story continues

The Colombia international, 23, was poised to move to West Brom on English football’s deadline day last week but the Championship club did not lodge the paperwork on time and he missed out on the switch.

With Belgium’s summer window open until today, Liege have made their move to land Alzate on a deal that will see him compete for regular football until the rest of 2022/23.

The former Leyton Orient trainee has only featured in the EFL Cup this season, when he scored in the victory over Forest Green Rovers.

“It’s part of football. Unfortunately sometimes these things happen on a deadline day,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter on the collapse of the West Brom deal. “There was an option for him but we weren’t kicking him out the door either. It could have gone either way.”

West Brom also agreed a deal for Fulham’s Josh Onomah but were left frustrated when they missed the deadline and missed out on the pair bolstering Steve Bruce’s midfield.

Liege are coached by Ronny Deila, the former Celtic manager, and he made a move on the Belgian deadline day as he looks to climb from the club’s current mid-table position in First Division A.

They finished 14th last season with Deila appointed in the summer, with Alzate set to be a first major signing, with the only other first-team arrival being Frédéric Duplus on a free transfer from Royal Excel Mouscron.

Potter allowed Alzate to go out on loan after finding a winning combination in his midfield during an impressive start to the campaign and adding to that with the permanent signing of Scotland international Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on deadline day, with victory against Leicester taking them to fourth in the table.