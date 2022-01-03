Beshear re-election campaign reports $1.3 million in 3 months

Three months into his 2023 reelection campaign, Gov. Andy Beshear has netted $1.3 million in contributions.

That total is the strongest first quarter ever for an incumbent governor seeking reelection, according to a press release from Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman’s campaign. 4,437 contributions were made toward the effort.

“I have worked across the aisle to build a better Kentucky for every family in our commonwealth, and the support we’re seeing from folks everywhere shows that investing in health care and education, creating good-paying jobs in every community and leading with our shared Kentucky values — honesty, decency and transparency — matters to our people,” Beshear said in the release.

Coleman praised the economic growth seen under Beshear and his ability to lead during multiple state crises.

The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance (KREF) has yet to post the Beshear campaign’s information, though its report is due to the office by Tuesday.

In the Democrat governor’s 2019 general election win over former Republican Governor Matt Bevin, Beshear raised almost $5.5 million. In a tightly contested Democratic primary race against former house speaker Rocky Adkins, who is now Beshear’s senior advisor, and former state auditor Adam Edelen, Beshear raised over $2.6 million.

Few Republicans have announced campaigns for the state’s highest post, though several have discussed a potential run.

Mike Harmon leads all Republican challengers thus far in fundraising with just $24,331 reported this week, according to KREF.