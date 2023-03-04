Bertuzzi shines in Boston debut, Bruins beat Rangers 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston’s 10th straight win. The Bruins improved 26-2-3 at home.

Boston stars David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the third period. It was Pastrnak’s 44th on the season, and No. 23 for Bergeron.

Alexis Lafreniere scored both goals for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots. The Rangers have lost six of eight.

Kane, acquired in a trade with Chicago on Tuesday, is scoreless in two games with the Rangers.

Bertuzzi came over in a trade with Detroit on Thursday.

STARS 7, AVALANCHE 3

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski ended career-long goal droughts, sending Dallas to the victory.

Jason Robertson had two goals, including an empty-netter, for the Stars, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Miro Heiskanen, Radek Faksa and Wyatt Johnston also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Samuel Girard had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche. Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored.

Marchment went 32 games without a goal after tallying an empty-netter on Dec. 13. Pavelski ended an 18-game drought.

SABRES 5, LIGHTNING 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Jack Quinn scored during Buffalo’s three-goal second period.

Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Tyson Jost and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo (32-25-4), which matched its win total from last year. Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots.

The Sabres were coming off consecutive losses to Columbus and Boston by a combined 12-4 score.

The Lightning dropped to 0-3-1 in their past four to mark the team’s longest skid since losing four straight a year ago.

Alex Killorn scored twice for the Lightning, and Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots. Brayden Point also scored.

ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, helping the Islanders to the victory.

New York improved to 5-2-1 in its last eight games and remained in position for one of two Eastern Conference wild cards. Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

Detroit dropped its fifth straight game. Dylan Larkin scored for the sliding Red Wings, and Magnus Hellberg finished with 32 stops.

New York went ahead to stay when Parise and Lee scored early in the third.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Bertuzzi sets up goal in Bruins' 4-2 win over Rangers

    Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday. Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston's 10th straight win.

  • Bruins take winning streak into home matchup with the Rangers

    New York Rangers (35-18-9, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division)Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins are looking to continue a nine-game win streak with a victory against the New York Rangers.Boston has gone 25-2-3 in home games and 47-8-5 overall. The Bruins are 14-3-4 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.New York has gone 18-7-5 in road games and 35-18-9 overall. The Rangers have conceded 173 go

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper benches three top scorers for entire third period as team struggles

    With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.

  • Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulls out of WBC due to knee issue

    The Dominican Republic will have a little less firepower at the World Baseball Classic.

  • Why C.J. Stroud doesn't want to be picked first overall by Justin Fields' Chicago Bears

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud said that he doesn't want to be drafted No. 1 overall because he respects Justin Fields as the head of the Chicago Bears.

  • Big NHL trade deadline moves happen early in 'abnormal year'

    Between the All-Star break and the NHL trade deadline, teams completed 65 deals in all — far higher than the usual amount of moves in a sport known more for long-term security than risky business. The vast majority of the deals that move the needle happened before Friday, when activity slowed to a trickle. “This is just one of those years," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. “And maybe it’s an abnormal year. We’ll see what the future holds.” What the immediate future holds is a race down

