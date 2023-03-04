Bertuzzi sets up goal in Bruins' 4-2 win over Rangers

·2 min read

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston's 10th straight win. The Bruins improved 26-2-3 at home and increased their total for the season to 103 points.

Boston stars David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the third period. It was Pastrnak’s 44th on the season, and No. 23 for Bergeron.

Playing his first game since posting a club-record 54 saves in an overtime win at Calgary on Tuesday, Ullmark increased his record to 32-4-1.

Alexis Lafreniere scored both goals for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots. The Rangers have lost six of eight.

Kane, acquired in a trade with Chicago on Tuesday, is scoreless in two games with the Rangers.

Boston forward Brad Marchand returned to the lineup after missing the last half of Thursday’s victory with a lower-body injury.

After becoming the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in their last game, the Bruins completed a three-game season sweep of the Rangers.

Acquired in a trade with Detroit on Thursday, Bertuzzi collected the puck behind the net and sent it out to Coyle, who one-timed it past Shesterkin to make it 1-0 at 18:07 of the opening period. The new Bruins forward raised his stick and pointed at Coyle after collecting his first point with the club.

Coyle then centered a pass to a cutting Nosek, who shifted quickly at the edge of the crease before tucking the puck into the net just past Shesterkin’s left skate 30 seconds into the second.

The lively matchup — with fans breaking out in chants for each team — featured two teams that bolstered their rosters for the postseason before Friday's trade deadline.

New York picked up three-time Stanley Cup champion Kane from Chicago and four-time All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis, while Boston also got defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington before reeling in Bertuzzi, who scored 30 goals last season.

NEXT VEZINA WINNER?

Shesterkin was last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, and Ullmark is the favorite to win it this year.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Montreal on Thursday.

Bruins: Host NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • NHL trade deadline: Winners, losers, and everything in between

    Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.

  • NHL trade deadline board: 10 players who could be moved by Friday afternoon

    While the trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET, there have already been several big names changing addresses. Here are the biggest names left.

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • Stars acquire forward Max Domi in trade with Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night on the forward's 28th birthday. The move was announced after Dallas' 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.” The NHL trade deadline is Friday. “We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • WHL roundup: Bedard scores four as Pats slip past ICE 5-3

    REGINA — The hottest team in the league was no match for the hottest player on Friday night. Connor Bedard scored four times on 10 shots and added an assist as the Regina Pats erased a 3-0 second-period deficit and beat the visiting Winnipeg ICE 5-3 in Western Hockey League action. Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats, who started the night 36 points behind the ICE. The Pats (30-24-2-1) are sixth in the 12-team Eastern Conference. Matthew Savoie, Carson Lambos and Easton Armstrong scored for the

  • Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

    The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February

  • Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulls out of WBC due to knee issue

    The Dominican Republic will have a little less firepower at the World Baseball Classic.

  • Grizzlies' Morant to miss 2 games, video shows apparent gun

    Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team said Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard after he livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. The video was streamed by Morant to his Instagram page, and it was not archived once he stopped the stream. The Grizzlies played in Denver on Friday night; they fly to Los Angeles on Saturday for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday.

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow after sobering Bahrain qualifying result

    Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.

  • Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

    Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.

  • Nunez hits walk-off two-run single, Guerrero hurt in Jays win over Rays

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rainer Nunez hit a walk-off two-run single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday in spring training baseball action. Nunez's hit capped a three-run ninth for the Blue Jays that started with an RBI single from catcher Stevie Berman. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort, but manager John Schneider said after the game he is optimistic the injury isn't serious. Guerrero had an RBI

  • Bruins fastest to 100 points in NHL history

    The Boston Bruins needed only 61 games to pass 100 points for the season, taking the record from rivals the Montreal Canadiens.

  • NHL trade deadline: James van Riemsdyk stays with Flyers after reported Red Wings deal fizzles out

    JVR is staying put in Philadelphia after a reported deal with the Red Wings never came to fruition.

  • Chiefs receiver, special teams standout joins Eric Bieniemy’s Washington Commanders

    He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

  • All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

    From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents

  • Moment missing hiker buried under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

    This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS

  • UFC 285 video: Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso show respect in pre-fight press conference staredown

    Champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso faced off for the first time ahead of UFC 285 at the pre-fight press conference.