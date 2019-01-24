Berthon joins Rebellion LMP1 roster in long-term deal

The 29-year-old will slot into the line-up of the #3 Rebellion R13, which claimed the Swiss squad's sole victory of the current superseason at Silverstone after the two Toyotas were disqualified.

Rebellion has not formally announced who will partner Berthon in the #3 car in the remaining rounds at Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans, but it is understood the Frenchman will slot in alongside Thomas Laurent and Gustavo Menezes, replacing Mathias Beche.

“I am very happy that Rebellion's LMP1 team trusts me,” Berthon said. “The idea of participating in the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, in 2019 and in 2020, with a team and a car playing to win, is a great source of motivation for me!

“Rebellion's ambitions are big, and to be a part of this project makes me feel proud and also brings strong responsibility. I want to thank everyone who made this possible.

“I can’t wait to be in Sebring to get to know the team, the proto R13 and work alongside my future teammates.”

Nathanael Berthon

Nathanael Berthon Marc Fleury

Marc Fleury