Berrington reaches landmark as Scotland beat Namibia

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Scotland 290-9 (50 overs): Berrington 91, Berrington 79*; Scholtz 3-23

Namibia: 235-9 (44 overs): Erasmus 63, Van Lingen 60; Leask 4-40

Scotland win by 47 runs (DLS)

Scorecard

Captain Richie Berrington passed 3,000 one day international career runs as Scotland edged out Namibia in a rain-affected World Cup League 2 match.

Scotland reached 290-9 at Forthill, Broughty Ferry, with the visitors deemed 47 runs short on the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method after getting to 235-9 after 44 overs.

Opener George Munsey powered his way to a rapid 91 from 62 balls, although Scottish wickets tumbled at regular intervals thereafter.

Brandon McMullen contributed 37 but, at 209-8, it looked like a promising opening may be squandered.

However, Berrington hung around patiently before some late fireworks hoisted him to a valuable 79 not out.

It takes the 37-year-old to 3,043 runs from 111 ODI innings.

Safyaan Sharif also chipped in with 23 as the number 10 batter.

Michael van Lingen and skipper Gerhard Erasmus led the Namibia charge, with knocks of 60 and 63, respectively.

Erasmus departed at 213-6 and four successive wickets for Michael Leask knocked the stuffing out of Namibia as the weather worsened.