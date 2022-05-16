Berries are the star ingredients of these entrée recipes

Credit: unboundwellness, justinmschuble, healthylittlepeach/TikTok

Most people think of dessert when it comes to cooking with berries, but their zesty flavor and acidity make the tiny fruits a great complement to many savory dishes as well. So it’s no surprise that chefs all over TikTok are giving berries a new lease on life with a whole new variety of succulent recipes. From mixed berry salad to blueberry grilled cheese, here are five delicious entrée recipes made with berries.

This blackened chicken avocado salad strikes the perfect balance between refreshing and filling. Start by seasoning a raw chicken breast with turmeric, garlic powder, onion powder, sea salt, cumin, paprika and pepper. Next, cook the chicken in a cast-iron skillet on high for about five minutes on each side until it becomes slightly charred. Then cut the cooked chicken into slices, and transfer it to a bowl filled with your choice of greens. Finally, add sliced cucumber, avocado, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries before dressing the salad with a homemade raspberry vinaigrette made from a blend of olive oil, lemon juice, raspberries, sea salt and honey.

For a new twist on salmon, look no further than this blueberry-glazed salmon recipe. First, arrange raw salmon and chopped Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet. Next, coat the salmon with a glaze made from boiled blueberries, thyme, sugar, blueberry balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and salt. Then drizzle on some olive oil and lemon juice before adding lemon slices and a sprinkle of black pepper. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Then brush another layer of the glaze on the salmon, and broil for about one to three minutes before serving.

Pork tenderloin gets a much-needed glow-up in this “berry” tasty recipe. Start by adding raw pork tenderloin to an oiled skillet. Then season each side with cayenne pepper. Next, add butter and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. After cooling, cut the pork into slices. Then drizzle on a raspberry sauce made from boiled raspberry preserves, ketchup, red wine vinegar, soy sauce, horseradish and minced garlic. Finally, serve and enjoy!

Take your basic grilled cheese to the next level with this Brie and blueberry grilled cheese recipe. First, cut a loaf of sourdough bread into half-inch thick slices. Next, spread a thick layer of butter on one side of the bread and blueberry jam on the other. Then place two slices of bread with the butter side down on a skillet on medium heat for about one to two minutes. Add thin slices of Brie cheese to each slice of bread. Then flip one slice onto the other. Finally, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes before serving.

When it comes to berries, this recipe raises the “steaks.” Begin by cooking a steak to medium. Then cut it into strips. Next, add the steak strips to a bowl of mixed greens seasoned with lemon juice and salt. Then throw in toasted pecans, crumbled feta cheese, chopped red onions and strawberry slices. Finally, serve with a dressing made from a blend of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, strawberries, sugar, Greek yogurt, chopped red onions and poppy seeds.

