Bernier asks Manitoba's Portage-Lisgar voters not to buy vote-splitting argument

As he runs for a federal seat in rural Manitoba, Maxime Bernier said Friday he is concerned that some who share his “values” might not vote for him, and he is asking voters in Portage-Lisgar not to take vote splitting into account, when they cast their ballots in an upcoming byelection.

“We are halfway through this byelection campaign, and today I wanted to address the main concern that I hear from voters in Portage-Lisgar, the so-called vote split issue,” the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader said during a Friday morning media conference in Winkler, a community located in Portage-Lisgar.

Bernier is running in a June 19 byelection in Portage-Lisgar, looking to take over a seat now up for grabs, after the riding’s former MP Candice Bergen stepped down in February.

On Friday, Bernier said he has heard some voters say they are more aligned with him politically and ideologically than other candidates, but might not vote for him because it could split the Conservative-leaning vote between him and fellow candidate Branden Leslie, who is running for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Bernier argued he believes the region is so strongly conservative that there is no way that a Liberal or NDP candidate could be elected to parliament in the byelection.

“The vast majority of the voters in this riding are conservative-minded,” Bernier said. “It’s simply impossible for the Liberals or NDP to win this riding. It’s a two-horse race between the CPC candidate and me.”

Bernier added voters should be less concerned about vote splitting because it will be a byelection, and not a general election, and current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in power no matter who wins the seat.

“I meet people every day here who say they agree that the People’s Party has the best platform and ideas,” Bernier said. “But they also desperately want to get rid of Trudeau, and they mistakenly believe that the only way to do this is to vote for the Conservative Party.

“You’re not voting for the next government, but only for your local MP. No matter who is elected here on June 19, we will still be stuck with Trudeau as Prime Minister, and the Liberals will still be able to govern with NDP support.”

On the same day Bernier spoke in Winkler, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was in Manitoba, and he spent time at a ‘meet and greet’ event in Winkler Friday afternoon attempting to drum up support for Leslie, the Conservative candidate.

Bernier said he believes Poilievre was in Winkler on Friday, because he and other Conservatives are concerned that Bernier could win the byelection and be sent back to Parliament.

“And I can tell the Conservatives are very nervous,” Bernier said. “Why else do you think Pierre Poilievre would be in Winkler today to support his candidate?”

During a media conference in Winnipeg on Friday morning, Poilievre criticized Bernier, and drew parallels between the PPC leader, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Maxime Bernier is just like Justin Trudeau. Both would need a map to find Portage or Winkler,” Poilievre said. “We are the only common sense party that has a chance to win.

“And there’s one more thing that Trudeau and Bernier have in common, if you vote for either of them, you’ll end up with a Liberal government.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

