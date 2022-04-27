Bernie Sanders Would Have Voted Against the Moon Landing

Louis Anslow
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Bernie is whining about the Space Race again.

In a column for The Guardian, Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded the 1969 moon landing as a triumph of the state, a shining example of political will and democratic socialist ideals. Now, he says, the capitalists have moved in after a “huge effort” to privatize space exploration, with the risks being “socialized” and shouldered by taxpayers.

It is an irresistible narrative: tax-dodging billionaires using tax money to colonize the universe! How could Sanders resist it? How could The Guardian? How could Twitter?

Scratch the surface, though, and you find shallow populist posturing. Sanders is rewriting history and cynically framing a net positive win-win as exploitation.

Bipartisan Tech Policies Are Sending U.S. Backwards

To start, the moon landing involved numerous private space contractors, as Tim Fernholz of Quartz pointed out last year, when Sanders’ ally Rep. Jamaal Bowman said, “We got to the moon without private contractors.” NASA administrator Bill Nelson retorted, “We got to the moon with American corporations.”

The fact is, there was only one fully public space program that tried to land on the moon—and it was run by the Soviet Union. Sanders and Bowman were echoing the same kind of politically convenient revisionist history.

But there’s another hole in Sanders' narrative.

The “huge effort” to privatize space exploration was, in part, the result of efforts to defund NASA, which Sanders voted to do in 1996, 2000, and 2012. Ironically, it was this chronic underfunding that prompted Elon Musk to create SpaceX—after he discovered that NASA didn’t have a deadline to land on Mars.

When confronted about his voting record, Sanders said it was due to a “difficult choice about whether you vote to provide food for hungry kids or health care for people who have none and other programs.” He qualified the statement by saying that in general he supported increased funding for NASA.

The implication: we have bigger fish to fry before spending tax money on space.

Sanders was more explicit last year, when he tweeted: “Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system.”

It is unsurprising that Sanders would prioritize inequality over space exploration, but it begs the question of whether he would have supported the moon mission—or even the creation of NASA—had he been an elected official at the time.

The financing and political will Sanders lauded in his article—the democratic collectivist spirit of yore—is another “feel good” myth not backed by facts.

A 1965 Harris poll showed 57 percent of Amercians believed money would be better spent on a less literal moonshot: new water desalination systems. A few years later, in 1967, only 43 percent of the public supported landing a man on the moon, according to another Harris poll. It was popularly referred to as a “moondoggle.” Fiscal conservatives argued it was a waste. As for the left, many couldn’t square the budget with existing priorities—like inequality. This attitude was encapsulated in the 1970 spoken word poem by Gil Scott Heron, "Whitey on the Moon," a song that has gained renewed popularity in context of the new space race.

Ironically, The Guardian in July 1969 called a teachers’ union official a “cynic” for saying the moon landing was, “A trivial prestige exercise which ignored the social conditions existing in the world.”

It doesn’t take a leap of imagination to believe Sanders would have taken this very same stand back in the 1960s—especially because the moon mission did actually involve corporate contractors.

The Vermont senator repeatedly voted to defund NASA, opposed public private space exploration, and said Bezos and Musk shouldn’t be rich enough to fund space exploration. But even with a huge tax on unrealized gains, would Sanders be in favor of using any of the new tax revenue for space exploration?

Sanders helped create the vacuum that Musk and Bezos are filling—and both of the latter took on great financial risk to do so.

The notion that NASA is “socializing risk” ignores the fact Musk endured three failed rocket launches and was only saved from bankruptcy thanks to a NASA contract, awarded after a fourth launch (this one, successful). This privatized risk, paved the way to reusable rockets, and reduced launch costs by orders of magnitude for NASA. Or, in other words, it socialized enormous gains.

Bezos similarly sank some $7 billion into his Blue Origin space exploration project before getting its big moon lander contract with NASA. If only Sanders and his ilk appreciated reusable rockets as much as reusable straws.

Outrage about portions of the federal budget going to American companies employing American workers is similarly disingenuous, because it ignores the alternative. That money could have been going to the genocidal Russian government instead.

Prior to the “tech-bros” showing up on the space scene, NASA was hopelessly dependent on Russia for space travel. The few contracts NASA still has with Russia are now in doubt, as the head of its space program threatened to dash the International Space Station into the sea and refuse to bring US astronauts back to earth—threats Elon Musk has offered to mitigate.

Neil Young’s Long Record of Spreading Scientific Misinformation

In the final paragraphs of his opinion column, Sen. Sanders conceded space exploration offers massive potential to improve life on earth, but also warned it could make the rich richer—as if those are always mutually exclusive choices.

You only have to look to Ukraine—where SpaceX’s satellite internet system Starlink has provided rapidly deployed and crucial internet connections for journalists and the military—to refute this binary notion.

Sanders rails against a “greed is good” mindset, with an equally shallow and reductive mindset of “profit is bad.” It epitomizes a Marxist view of technology that has become increasingly influential, where people yearn for public versions of technologies that governments could never have produced—such as the EU’s failed Google competitor.

To the technological Marxists, every quid pro quo is exploitation and every “user” is being “used,” no matter the upsides to consumers. They’re fiscally progressive, until private contractors offer the best means to a public end—then the likes of Bezos and Musk are cast as welfare kings. They prefer government-built disposable rockets over privately built reusable ones; $20,000 per kilogram nonprofit payloads over $2,000 per kilogram for-profit ones; for human consciousness to remain grounded on earth rather than for capitalists to reach the moon or Mars.

The abundance and equality Sanders and company seek is within reach, but only if they don’t treat every private endeavor as exploitation, every technology as dystopian, and every government contract as corporate welfare.

Reusable rockets—born of private enterprise—have created a new reality where space exploration won’t need to use so much of the federal budget, and portend a more abundant future where we don’t have to make tradeoffs between exploring the stars, feeding the hungry, or developing new desalination technology.

If it turns a billionaire into a trillionaire, so what? That’s just more wealth for Sanders and his ilk to tax!

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Putin agrees to UN, Red Cross help to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant -U.N

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to U.N. and International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) involvement in the evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, the United Nations said on Tuesday. During a meeting in Moscow, Putin and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation at the huge Azovstal steel plant, where the last Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol are hunkered down after months of Russian siege and bombardment.

  • Malian jihadists claim to have captured fighter with Russia's Wagner group

    Jihadists in Mali say they have captured a fighter working for Wagner, the Russian private security firm hired by the country’s military junta to train the military - though France and other countries say the fighters are acting as mercenaries. The Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) told th Frenche AFP news agency that it had captured “a soldier of the Russian Wagner forces” in the first week of April in the Segou region in central Mali, without providing evidence to support the assertion

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot. Cantlay

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars