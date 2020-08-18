Bernie Sanders on Trump’s COVID Response: ‘Nero Fiddled While Rome Burned. Trump Golfs’

Bernie Sanders zeroed in on Donald Trump’s affinity for golfing, and used it as a damning symbol for how the Trump administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic in a blistering, typically brusque speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

And specifically, Bernie compared Trump to Roman Emperor Nero (one of the most despised emperors in all history, in case you forgot).”

At its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy,” Sanders said. “During the president’s term, the unthinkable has become normal. He has tried to prevent people from voting, undermined the US Postal Service, deployed the military and federal agents against peaceful protesters, threatened to delay the election and suggested that he will not leave office if he loses. This is not normal, and we must never treat it like it is.”

“Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country,” Sanders continued. “I and my family, and many of yours, know the insidious way authoritarianism destroys democracy, decency and humanity. As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates and, yes, with conservatives, to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat.”

Which is when he got to the part about Nero. “This president is not just the threat to our democracy, but by rejecting science he has put our lives and health in jeopardy,” Sanders said. “Trump has attacked doctors and scientists trying to protect us from the pandemic while refusing to take strong action to produce the masks, gowns and gloves our health care workers desperately need. Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs.”

“His actions fanned this pandemic, resulting in over 170,000 deaths and a nation still unprepared to protect its people. Furthermore, Trump’s negligence has exacerbated the economic crisis we are now experiencing. Since this pandemic began over thirty million people have lost their jobs and many have lost their health insurance,” Sanders continued.

