Bernie Sanders Tells Stephen Colbert He’s Talking To Joe Biden, But No Endorsement Yet

Click here to read the full article.

Hours after dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, Bernie Sanders gave his first on-camera interview with Stephen Colbert on his coronavirus crisis titled A Late Show, telling the late night host that he’s talking to Joe Biden with hopes that he will move farther to the left.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I hope to be able to work with Joe to be able to move him in a more progressive direction,” Sanders said. “Joe is good politician, and he understands that in order to defeat Trump he’s going to have to bring new people into his political world, and he is going to listen to their needs, young people, working people, and maybe start working in a different direction to some degree than he has in the past.”

More from Deadline

Sanders said that he had talked to Biden since making his decision to drop out.

Colbert asked Sanders whether he was giving Biden a “full-throated endorsement,” and Sanders said, “Well, that, we are going to be talking to Joe, and we are. And we are talking to his team of advisers. But what I have said from the first day I announced my intention to run for president. I will do everything that I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not reelected, because I believe Trump has been the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country and we are seeing his narcissism, his ignorance, play out in terms of the pandemic we are experiencing right now.”

TONIGHT: In an exclusive interview with @StephenAtHome, Sen. @BernieSanders shares how he can work together with Joe Biden to defeat President Trump in November. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/AmVjm0k8o1 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 9, 2020





Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.