US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign to become US president.

The development clears the way for former vice-president Joe Biden to become the Democratic party's nominee.

Mr Sanders, 78, told his campaign staff about his decision on a conference call on Wednesday before addressing his supporters online.

A self-described Democratic socialist, Mr Sanders found early success making healthcare and working-class issues a key part of his election platform.

"We have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice," Mr Sanders told supporters in a live stream.

"Our movement has won the ideological struggle."

For a long time the front-runner, he has slipped behind Mr Biden in the party's primaries in recent weeks.

Mr Sanders had pursued the presidential nomination before, losing out in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

In recent weeks, Mr Sanders had been hosting campaign events through online live streams due to health concerns from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Among the most left-leaning candidates during this year's election cycle, the Vermont Senator campaigned on policies including healthcare for all, free public college, raising taxes on the wealthy and increasing minimum wage.

While Mr Sanders saw support from younger voters, he failed to win key African-American voters across the southern states in the Democratic primary elections.

