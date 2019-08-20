Bernie Sanders plays softball, holds rally at 'Field of Dreams' diamond

Bernie Sanders showed off his skills at the "Field of Dreams" diamond. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Democratic nominee hopeful Bernie Sanders showed off his softball skills at one of sports’ most iconic destinations. Sanders hosted a rally at the “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond Monday. Sanders also played a game on the field.

Sanders spoke to supporters on the field prior to the game. He then pitched during the contest and picked up an RBI on a base hit, according to the Des Moines Register.

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes his presidential campaign to the Field of Dreams. See PO-07TU. pic.twitter.com/f9fawo8bP9 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) August 20, 2019

Despite Sanders’ performance, his team wound up losing 14-8 to Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation — a local non-profit that uses sports to help kids grow into leaders.

It’s not the first time Sanders’ athletic prowess was on display. After winning the New Hampshire primary in 2016, Sanders was spotted celebrating the win by draining some shots on a basketball court.

Most Democratic polls consider Joe Biden to be the favorite to receive the nomination, though Sanders and Elizabeth Warren aren’t far behind. Sanders will look to make up some ground on Biden at the next Democratic debate, which will take place in September.

