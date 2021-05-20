Bernie Sanders launches resolution to block Israel arm sales: ‘US-made bombs are devastating Gaza’

Bernie Sanders launches resolution to block Israel arm sales (Getty Images)

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent representing Vermont, has introduced a resolution that would block the sale of a $735 million package of weapons to Israel amid ongoing aerial attacks on Gaza.

When arguing for the resolution, Mr Sanders said that the United States should not consider providing weapons to a nation that has carried out airstrikes against civilians.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Mr Sanders said in a statement. “I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

If the resolution passed, it would block the planned sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and Small Diameter Bombs to the country.

A simple majority was required in Congress to pass the resolution, but if it’s vetoed by President Joe Biden then a two-thirds majority from both chambers would be needed.

Already a similar resolution was introduced in the House of Representatives on Wednesday by a group of lawmakers that included Representative Rashida Tlaib and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"For decades, the US has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights," Ms Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. "In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions. At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence."

The move from progressives within the Democratic Party could show a shift in where the party might be going when addressing issues related to Israel, despite the US’ current alliance with the country.

But actually passing the resolution within both chambers, and overriding an expected veto from Mr Biden, would be an uphill battle for the group of lawmakers. The resolution was guaranteed a vote in the Senate, though, according to procedures outlined in the International Security and Arms Export Control Act of 1976, The Washington Post reports.

Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Mr Biden on Thursday imploring him to allow for the sale of weapons to continue.

“To withhold this sale now would call into question our commitment to Israel’s qualitative military edge, and the basic reliability and trustworthiness of the United States as an ally and a defender of democratic values,” wrote Senator Jim Risch of Idaho and Representative Michael McCaul of Texas.

“We have heard voices in Congress that are increasingly willing to forfeit the United States’ reputation for standing by its friends and partners. This is not right. We must draw a firm line that the United States will stand with Israel and other allies in their hour of need,” they added.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden publicly stated that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should seek “a significant de-escalation,” making it the president’s most firm statement to the country since the start of the aerial attacks. This came after 28 Democratic Senators released a letter earlier this week calling for a ceasefire from Israel.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire across the Gaza Strip that several reports have indicated would go into effect at 2am local time on Friday after 11 days of military operations.

More follows ...

