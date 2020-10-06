Bernie Sanders interrupted at Biden rally after Trump supporter waves flag in his face

A Biden supporter attempts to grab Genevieve Peters, a member of Women for Trump, Trump flag near the front of the stage as Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a car rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Warren, Mich. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP) (AP)

While speaking at a rally for Joe Biden on Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders had to pause his speech after being interrupted by a Trump supporter in the crowd.

The "car rally" — held outside of Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan — was attended by hundreds of people who listened to the evening's speakers from their vehicles. But as Mr Sanders spoke at the podium, a woman waving a flag emblazoned with "Trump 2020" stood right in front of the stage, obscuring the senator from view on the TV broadcast.

Mr Sanders' microphone was promptly shut off as a Macomb County police officer confronted the maskless woman and appeared to ask her to leave. Photographers circled the scene as the woman held her ground and continued to hold up her flag. Eventually, she retreated and sat on the ground as a photographer snatched the flag out of her hand.

After the almost two-minute altercation, Mr Sanders' microphone was turned back on.

"OK, I think we got the mic back," he said, before continuing to speak about Mr Biden's support for increasing the federal minimum wage. At the time his speech was interrupted, Mr Sanders was saying, "The American people need a wage increase… and that is what Joe Biden is proposing."

According to local outlets MLive and The Detroit News, about a dozen of President Donald Trump's supporters protested at Monday's rally. The outlets identified the woman with the flag as Genevieve Peters, a member of Women for Trump.

