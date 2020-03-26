Bernie Sanders Spits Fire At GOP Senators For Holdup Over Unemployment Benefits

In a blistering speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) went off on Republican lawmakers Wednesday night for attempting to prevent the Senate’s emergency coronavirus relief package from passing because it would include extra relief for the nation’s lowest-wage workers.

“Oh my word, will the universe survive?” he mocked his fellow senators as seen in a now-viral video from the Senate floor. “How absurd and wrong is that? What kind of value system is that?”

The Democratic presidential hopeful tore into objections made by four Republicans to provide laid-off workers with an extra $600 a week over the next four months, on top of what their state unemployment agencies pay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s Bernie Sanders pointing out the absurdity of Republicans clutching pearls over workers making a few extra bucks from the coronavirus bill when they had no problem with trillion-dollar tax cuts for the wealthy in 2017 pic.twitter.com/ABenmjayVl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2020

this mf spittin pic.twitter.com/fxOQ7r2Q0v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2020

Sanders said his Republican colleagues initially wanted to give those making the least amount of money the smallest amount of financial aid. This proposal, made by Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tim Scott (S.C.), was ultimately defeated.

He noted that this proposed targeted reduction to the nation’s poorest followed the Republicans’ support for President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan that gave major tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations.

Story continues

“Some of my Republican friends have still not given up on the need to punish the poor and working people. You haven’t raised the minimum wage in 10 years. Minimum wage should be at least 15 bucks an hour. You haven’t done that,” Sanders shouted on the Senate floor. “You’ve cut program after program after program and now, horror of horrors, for four months workers might be earning a few bucks more than they otherwise weren’t.”

You’ve cut program after program after program and now, horror of horrors, for four months workers might be earning a few bucks more than they otherwise weren’t.”

Republicans objecting to the extra relief money had argued that it would incentivize low-wage workers to quit their jobs and stop looking for work so that they could benefit from the increased unemployment money.

“I want to make sure we’re helping people get back in the workforce,” Sen. Rick Scott said on Twitter. “Bernie wants to keep everyone dependent on the government.”

The Senate’s $2.2 trillion economic rescue package ended up passing and will head next to the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected to pass it Friday.

Sanders’ opposition to the Republicans’ conditions for lower-wage Americans was initially blamed for stalling the relief package in the Senate on Wednesday. After the bill was passed, he received considerable praise on social media, with video of his fiery throwdown speech going viral and #ThankYouBernie becoming one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

Every word of this rant is true. Republican objections and hand-wringing over the working poor getting a few dollars more for four months is eye-rolling given how cool they were with stuffing $1 trillion in tax cuts into the hands of megacorps who are back begging for a bailout. https://t.co/YTcJjeFfoM — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2020

Certain the MSM will never give due credit @BernieSanders. But let’s be clear: It was Senator Sander’s threat to put a hold on the entire bill (over the corporate $) that turned around GOP Senators who were complaining about an unemployment provision. . https://t.co/rE2hdd8KIx — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) March 26, 2020

CORRECTION: Bernie Sanders fights to keep unemployment benefits for workers resisting 4 GOP Senators holding up coronavirus stimulus bill. https://t.co/zVY9UAzTUr — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) March 25, 2020

bernie sanders is 78. he should be self-isolating.



he's not. he's fighting till his last breath for us. like we expect him to. like anyone who know this man would expect him to.



what a human beingpic.twitter.com/aJd6bAkHVn — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) March 26, 2020

I may not always agree with @BernieSanders but this is @BernieSanders at his very best. You go, my friend! 👋👋👋 https://t.co/HVybmZE9Kx — Heidi Heitkamp (@HeidiHeitkamp) March 26, 2020

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.