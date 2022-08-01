Bernie Sanders endorses Lucas Kunce on eve of Missouri Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed former Marine Lucas Kunce in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri Tuesday, an election eve endorsement that comes amid an unusually competitive election.

Kunce is campaigning on a take-no-prisoners populist message and promises to invert the power structures in America to put it in the hands of people who have been left behind by the wealthy. Kunce’s platform focuses on the same themes Sanders used in his two presidential campaigns as he promised a political revolution.

“Lucas Kunce understands that working families deserve leaders in Congress who will stand up to corporate greed,” Sanders said. “During his primary campaign, Lucas has shown he’s willing to take on Big Pharma and Big Ag. He’ll fight for an agenda that puts working people first, not big corporations and the billionaires who corrupt our political system. I’m proud to endorse Lucas to represent the people of Missouri in the U.S. Senate.”

Sanders’ endorsement comes late in the campaign, at a time when it will be difficult for the campaign to put a significant amount of money behind it to make it known to voters. It also risks alienating more moderate Democrats across the state who may not align with Sanders’ progressive agenda in Congress.

A self-described democratic socialist, Sanders narrowly lost the Missouri Democratic primary in 2016 by less than a percentage point to Hillary Clinton. But four years later, Sanders was walloped in the state as Joe Biden won every county on his way to a 25-point victory in the state on his way to the 2020 nomination and presidency.

It also comes as the Republican Party is waiting on a promised endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who wrote on the site Truth Social earlier today that he would announce who he’s backing in the race. The announcement has prompted speculation, but little else as of 5:35 p.m. when Trump had still failed to announce his choice.

While Trump’s endorsement has the potential to shake up a close Republican primary, particularly if he endorses the scandal plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens, Sanders’ endorsement will likely not carry the same heft.

Trudy Busch Valentine, the philanthropist campaigning against Kunce, has run on a message of restoring civility in politics and has courted the old guard Democrats in Missouri.

She’s lined up endorsements from many in Missouri’s Democratic establishment, including U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Kansas City. On Monday, Busch Valentine campaigned at a coffee shop in St. Louis with former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, who made a reference to the aggressive rhetoric that has taken hold of both sides of the primary.

“You know they say you’ve got to be a fighter,” Carnahan said. “But you’ve got to be fighting for the right things. You can’t just be fighting for yourself or some group.”

Busch Valentine’s campaign has attacked Kunce over his positions from when he first ran for Missouri House in 2006, when he said he was against abortion rights and against same-sex marriage. While Kunce has said he’s evolved on the issues and is running to the left of Busch Valentine on LGBTQ rights, the Sanders endorsement may assuage concerns among those who have seen the attack ads from Busch Valentine.