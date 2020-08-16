Bernie Sanders: 'I certainly did not sign' petition to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballot

Sen. Bernie Sanders denied signing a petition to get Kanye West included on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin after reports that his name was among several contested signatures gathered by the musician's unorthodox campaign.

NBC News "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked Sanders about the reports Sunday, noting Mickey Mouse was also among the questionable signatures for West.

"I cannot confirm Mickey Mouse," Sanders replied. "But I can tell you I certainly did not sign that petition."

West's campaign turned in 2,400 signatures to have his name added to the ballot in the Badger State, where an independent candidate needs 2,000 approved signatures to be included.

Democrats have filed a challenge to West's nomination papers. There is no guarantee they will be successful in getting the contested names tossed. In the 2011 recall election of then-Gov. Scott Walker, state regulators allowed signatures by Mickey Mouse and Adolf Hitler to stand.

West has already missed the deadline to make the ballot in many states, making it impossible for him to secure the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win in November. Democrats believe his campaign's primary purpose is to hurt Joe Biden in swing states like Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump has denied any connection to West's run. But Republicans have been active in trying to get West added to the ballot and an attorney working for the Trump campaign helped West's campaign file his nomination papers in Wisconsin.

White House adviser Jared Kushner met recently with West in Colorado but said they just happened to be in the state at the same time.

"We had a general discussion, more about policy," Kushner told reporters.

Contributing: David Jackson, USA TODAY; Daniel Bice Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bernie Sanders: I didn't sign to get Kanye West on Wis. ballot