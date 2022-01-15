Bernie Sanders' UK-Based Brother Pays Emotional Tribute To Sibling And Parents

Article originally published 26/07/2016: due to a technical issue this article may have resurfaced for some readers, and the original publish date may not have been visible.

Larry Sanders cast the final vote for @DemsAbroad w/ tribute to their parents… An emotional moment for the Senator. https://t.co/2UzjPq0p5V — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) July 26, 2016

The British-based brother of one-time US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has paid an emotional tribute to his brother that left both siblings in tears.

Larry Sanders, who has lived in the UK since the 1960s, was speaking during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia as the Americans Abroad organisation read out who recieved their nominations for candidate.

As his voice cracked, Larry, a member of the UK Green Party and former elected councillor in Oxfordshire, said:

“I want to read before this convention the names of our parents: Eli Sanders and Dorothy Glassberg Sanders. “They did not have easy lives and they died young. They would be immensely proud of their son and his accomplishments. They loved him. “They loved the New Deal of Franklin Roosevelt and would be especially proud that Bernard is renewing that vision. “It is with enormous pride that I cast my vote for Bernie Sanders.”

Watching on, Bernie was visiby moved.

Speaking to the Huffington Post UK last year, Larry explained how it was “unlikely but not impossible” that his younger brother could beat Hillary Clinton to the Democrat presidential nomination, and if he does he is certain his sibling will be elected President.

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane react to his brother Larry making the presidential nomination roll call for Democrats Abroad at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia (Photo: Scott Audette / Reuters)

He said their shared political values were informed by their “New Dealer” parents and being Jewish children whose father’s family was wiped out by the Nazis in Poland.

