Bernie Madoff’s Sister and Brother-in-Law Dead in Murder-Suicide

Tracy Connor
·1 min read
Mario Tama/Getty
Mario Tama/Getty

Bernie Madoff’s sister and brother-in-law are dead in a murder-suicide at their Florida home—the latest grim chapter in the family’s history.

The Palm Beach Sheriff”s Office said detectives were called to the elderly couple’s Boynton Beach residence on Thursday afternoon by a 911 call. Inside they found Sondra Weiner, 87, and her husband Marvin, 90, dead of gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not release Marvin’s name at the request of his family, but Florida media outlets reported it. The sheriff’s office did not make the incident public until Sunday morning.

“After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Madoff, the mastermind of the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, died in prison last year while serving a 150-year sentence.

The convicted swindler’s elder son, Mark Madoff, killed himself two years after his father’s arrest, and his other son, Andrew Madoff, died of cancer in 2014.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-court event. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 m

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — Newly acquired Tyler Toffoli scored in his Flames debut to help lead Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night, extending Calgary's winning streak to a season-high seven games. Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moves past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Golden Knights. The Flames also hold two games in hand. Playing the fourth game of a

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • 4 years after placing 4th, Noel wins Olympic gold in slalom

    BEIJING (AP) — Four years ago, at the age of 20, Clement Noel finished a mere 0.04 seconds from a bronze medal in the Olympic slalom. Immediately afterward, it bothered him — so close to glory in the first major race of his career. And then, soon enough, that feeling went away. Instead, Noel decided, he should be pleased with having done as well as he did. At the Beijing Games on Wednesday, now with loftier goals, the French ski racer reached even higher by putting down a blistering second run t

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.