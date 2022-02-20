Bernie Madoff’s Sister and Brother-in-Law Dead in Murder-Suicide

Mario Tama/Getty

Bernie Madoff’s sister and brother-in-law are dead in a murder-suicide at their Florida home—the latest grim chapter in the family’s history.

The Palm Beach Sheriff”s Office said detectives were called to the elderly couple’s Boynton Beach residence on Thursday afternoon by a 911 call. Inside they found Sondra Weiner, 87, and her husband Marvin, 90, dead of gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not release Marvin’s name at the request of his family, but Florida media outlets reported it. The sheriff’s office did not make the incident public until Sunday morning.

“After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Madoff, the mastermind of the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, died in prison last year while serving a 150-year sentence.

The convicted swindler’s elder son, Mark Madoff, killed himself two years after his father’s arrest, and his other son, Andrew Madoff, died of cancer in 2014.

