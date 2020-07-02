As Bernie Ecclestone, 89, welcomes a fourth child, we chart the older celebrity dads' club

Bernie Ecclestone has become a father again at the age of 89. (Getty Images)

Bernie Ecclestone has welcomed his fourth child at the grand age of 89.

The former Formula One boss and his wife, Fabiana Flosi, 44, welcomed a son.

“We have a son named Ace. I am so proud,” he told Blick magazine about the new arrival.

Ecclestone already has three daughters with his previous partners.

His eldest, Deborah, 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before welcoming Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.

The new dad also already has five grandchildren.

Ecclestone isn’t the only celebrity to join the older dads’ club.

Sure it might be more common for men of a certain age to be new grandfathers than new dads, but that hasn’t stopped a whole host of celebrity men embracing fatherhood in their 50s, 60s, 70s and even, like Ecclestone, their 80s.

Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen, 51 became a father for the second time last October after welcoming a baby girl with girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 25.

“Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born,” Sheen shared of the happy news. “Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals.”

The Twilight actor is already father to a 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo, whom he shares with actress and former girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.

Simon Cowell

It’s safe to say the world was pretty surprised when news broke that Simon Cowell was expecting his first child at 54.

The media mogul welcomed his first son, Eric, with partner Lauren Silverman back in 2014. And despite being in his seventh decade, the 60-year-old hasn’t ruled out the idea of adding to his brood.

Hugh Grant

At 51 Hugh Grant swapped bachelorhood for babyhood after becoming a first-time father to daughter, Tabitha, in September 2011 with his then on-off girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

Son Felix came along two years later. He may have been late to fatherhood, but Hugh has since become a dab hand and, as he approaches his 60th birthday in September, is now a father of five after welcoming three more children with Anna Eberstein all under the age of 8!

Cooing over his kids on the Ellen Degeneres Show, Grant said: “It changes your life. Now that I have a child, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some!”

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, 62, and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 36, are soon to become parents again. The couple announced they are expecting another child together.

The couple already have four children – Carmen, six, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two. Baldwin also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

George Clooney

George Clooney had only just blown out the candles on his 56th birthday cake when he welcomed twins Ella and Alexender with wife Amal Clooney in 2017.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis, 65, is totally outdaughtered, that’s for sure. His eldest girls - Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, are all now adults, but the Die Hard actor wasn’t ready to give up the nappy changing and welcomed a third daughter, Mabel Ray, at the age of 57.

Two years later, he and wife Emma Heming had another daughter, Evelyn Penn.

Robert De Niro

Hollywood royalty, Robert De Niro became a father for the sixth time in 2011 when he was 68 and wife Grace Hightower was 56.

The couple welcomed daughter Helen Grace via a surrogate. Interestingly, there is a 40-year age gap between De Niro’s eldest and youngest children.

Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic World star, Jeff Goldblum became a first-time father at 62 when he and wife Emilie Livingston welcomed a son Charlie Ocean in 2015.

Undeterred by being an older papa, the couple went on to have another son, River Joe in 2017.

Chris Noth

Chris Noth was 53 when he became a dad for the first time after welcoming a son, Orion in 2008, with partner Tara Lynn Wilson.

When discussing his late entrance to fatherhood, the actor claims he simply wasn’t ready before. Fair enough.

Sir Elton John

Elton John, 73, was already well into his sixties when became a father for the first time, welcoming Zachary in 2011 via a surrogate with husband David Furnish. The couple became parents for a second time round to Elijah in 2013. Elton loves dad life so much he said he “regrets it a little bit not starting sooner”.

Mick Jagger

Papa is a Rolling Stone! Mick Jagger welcomed his eighth child in December 2017 at the grand age of 73.

His son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, whom he shares with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, joins Jagger’s three older sons, James, Gabriel, Lucas and daughters Karis, Jade, Elizabeth and Georgia May. Believe it or not the frontman also has five grandchildren and even became a great-grandfather in May 2014.

Ronnie Wood

Joining his bandmate, Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood has also been a late-joiner to fatherhood. He and his wife Sally Humphreys, who is 31 years his junior, saw twin girls join the clan just two days before his 69th birthday. Wood also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Rod Stewart

There must be something about rock stars having babies in later life. Just after Rod Stewart welcomed his youngest, son Aiden, at the age of 66 in 2011, his daughter, Kimberly, made him a grandfather.

Anton Du Beke

Earlier this year Anton Du Beke, 53, opened up about the “gruelling” IVF process he and his wife went through before the birth of their twins.

The couple welcomed twins, George and Henrietta, three years ago and the Strictly Come Dancing professional has discussed the fertility journey his wife Hannah endured for them to start their family.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood was also 66 when he had his seventh child, Morgan, with his second wife Dina Ruiz. Morgan Eastwood is now 18.

Paul McCartney

The former Beatles singer, fathered daughter Beatrice with ex-wife Heather Mills when he was 61.