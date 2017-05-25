Bernhard Langer eagles final hole for 65, lead at Senior PGA

Bernhard Langer tees off on nine during the final day at the Regions Tradition golf tournament, Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Ala. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP)

STERLING, Va. (AP) -- Bernhard Langer tapped in for eagle on the closing hole for a 7-under 65 to take the early lead in the first round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Langer started with five straight pars in cool, misty conditions at Trump National Golf Club. He pumped his fist when he rolled in his first birdie, an 18-footer at the par-4 sixth hole. That started a run of six birdies in eight holes that tied him for the lead at 5 under.

He finished his round with a second shot from 216 yards to within 3 feet for eagle on the par-5 18th.

The 59-year-old Langer got off to a solid start in his bid for a record ninth senior major. He tied Jack Nicklaus' record with his eighth major since turning 50 last week with a five-shot victory at the Regions Tradition.