Bernardo Silva typifies the winning mentality of Pep Guardiola’s side

Across Manchester City’s era of dominance of English football, their winning mentality has been a standout attribute of Pep Guardiola’s side. The champions know what it takes to win games and titles. One player who embodies this side of the world champions is Bernardo Silva. During his second-half contribution to City’s FA Community Shield win over Manchester United, this trait of Bernardo was on full display.

Bernardo Silva was introduced in the 79th minute yesterday. His team fell behind three minutes later to a quality Alejandro Garnacho strike. It appeared that Manchester City may succumb once again to their arch-rivals at Wembley. But Bernardo Silva and his teammates weren’t about to let that happen. City would equalise in the 89th minute through Bernardo to send the game to penalties. Pep Guardiola’s side would win the shootout 7-6 to get one over their arch-rivals. But a moment before City’s equaliser showed just how determined Bernardo and City were to beat Manchester United yesterday.

As Manchester United attempted to hold on to their slender lead late in the game City were awarded a free kick. Despite this United’s goal scorer Alejandro Garnacho continued to play. But Bernardo wouldn’t stand for the time wasting and he upended Garnacho. Bernardo rightly received a yellow card for the challenge but he wasn’t going to stand still and let United waste time. He would have his say minutes later when he scored City’s equaliser. Although he missed his penalty in the shootout Bernardo’s determination set the scene for Manchester City’s win.

Speaking post-game in an interview which was relayed by the Mirror Bernardo Silva explained his challenge on Garnacho. He didn’t agree with Garnacho’s attempt at time-wasting. Bernardo explained: “I knew I would get a yellow card, but I’m happy with my yellow card. At that time we were losing. We needed to restart the game and them delaying the game, I don’t like that.”

Manchester City’s winning mentality has led them to their recent dominance of English football. Yesterday’s 11 minute cameo from Bernardo Silva typified this. He wouldn’t let his team lose, nor would he settle for any time wasting. His challenge on Garnacho may have been crude but it offered a glimpse into Manchester City’s winning mentality. Ahead of the 24/25 season the champions will be hoping that mentality can keep their rivals at bay. It is a big part of City’s arsenal and will be vital again this season.