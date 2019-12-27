Bernardo Silva: Points gap to Liverpool a 'really bad situation'

Bernardo Silva described the points gap between Manchester City and Liverpool a ‘really bad situation’ after Wolves came from behind to beat the champions 3-2.

City had to play the match with 10-men for 78 minutes after Ederson was sent off early on for his foul on Diogo Jota, but managed to take a 2-0 lead after a brace from Raheem Sterling.

Wolves’ 3-2 comeback win was completed in the 89th minute meaning City remain in third, 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Silva expressed how frustrating the first half of the season has been for Pep Guardiola’s side.

"It is a really bad situation for us. A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point.

"We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."

Guardiola scratches his head at Molineux (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

There was plenty of VAR controversy in the first half at Molineux when City were first awarded a penalty after referee Martin Atkinson waved away the claims.

Sterling saw his spot kick saved by Rui Patricio, before the video assistant referee intervened once more, deciding it must be retaken due to encroachment.

Sterling saw his effort saved again, but he was able to pass the rebound into an empty net.

Speaking about the VAR decisions after the match, Silva seemed to suggest he was happy with the decisions, providing the referee was being guided in the right direction.

"I haven't watched them. So I can't say. The point of VAR is helping the referees so I'd like to believe he was helped.

"I like the idea that they show on the screen in the stadium so everyone sees it - the players, the referees and the fans.

"Maybe they do it one day like in rugby or in the NBA, I like. It of course needs improvement. Everyone needs to get used to it. It is still the beginning."

