Bernardo scores as City trio help Portugal reach Euro 2024 last-16

Bernardo Silva scored as a City trio helped Portugal secure passage to the last-16 of Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win over Turkey.

The 29-year-old was joined in Roberto Martinez’s starting lineup by clubmates Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo after doing so in their nation’s 2-1 victory over Czechia in their opening Group F assignment.

Benardo opened the scoring in the first half at Signal Iduna Park before an own goal and Bruno Fernandes' strike secured three points.

It means Portugal have reached the knockout stages knowing they will top the group if they avoid defeat to Georgia in their final group match.

Bernardo immediately began pulling strings from kick-off and almost created the game’s first goal inside the second minute when he burst forward before his pinpoint pass was volleyed into Altay Bayindir’s hands by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s midfield maestro then broke the deadlock on 22 minutes when a drilled cross came into his path at the back post before he fired an unstoppable effort home.

It took Portugal only eight minutes to double their advantage and it came from an unfortunate mistake by Turkey when Samet Akaydin’s attempted back pass trickled past Bayindir, who had left his line, and into the goal.

The 2016 European champions continued their momentum into the second half and extended their lead further when Ronaldo beat the offside trap to advance into the area before squaring to Fernandes who passed into an empty net.

Cancelo - who was at loan at Barcelona last term - was substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining, meanwhile Bernardo and Dias played the full 90 minutes as Portugal saw out the success.

Next up for Martinez's side is a meeting with Georgia on Wednesday 26 June at 20:00 (UK).

