Bernard Shaw, Legendary CNN Anchor, Dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, legendary CNN lead anchor, has died. He was 82.

The news came from a statement Thursday morning from CNN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Chris Licht.

“CNN’s beloved anchor and colleague, Bernard Shaw, passed away yesterday at the age of 82,” Licht said. “Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991. Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

More to come…

