Bernard Robinson & Company Increases Invoices Paid by 70% with Anduin

Bernard Robinson & Company, an IPA top 200 firm founded in 1947, partnered with Anduin to gain visibility into firm performance while bringing high value to its clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anduin , a technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations with artificial intelligence (AI), is excited to share that the company’s Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform is helping Bernard Robinson & Company, an Inside Public Accounting top-ranked CPA firm based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to deliver a best-in-class experience for clients in the firm’s work-to-cash cycle.



As BRC began to work with Anduin, the firm saw a technical integration like never before, providing it with data that allowed it to make intelligent decisions regarding firm growth and client service. Additionally, BRC saw a large increase in online payments and fanfare from its own clients.

Cherie Arrington, accountant at BRC, shares: “Saving a payment method is of high value to our clients. And with the Collections module starting any day now, our partners are excited for their clients to receive PDF copies of their invoice via email.”

Anduin’s platform is delivering a measurable and exciting ROI to the accounting firm’s bottom line:

+69% increase in invoices paid within seven days year over year

32.8% increase in online payment volume year over year

13% increase in online payment transactions compared to pre-Anduin prior months



Says Anduin’s chief executive officer Justin Adams: “We’re thrilled to have CEO Alisa Moody, Cherie Arrington, and the entire team at BRC join the rapidly growing list of impressive firms working with Anduin. We’re also really excited to see BRC increase the number of invoices paid in a week by almost 70% – it’s a testament to Intelligence-Based Billing™ and showcases that delighting your clients can help accounting firms increase cash flow.”

About Anduin

Anduin helps leading accounting firms automate and improve time-consuming work-to-cash cycle tasks and practice management processes, resulting in faster cash flow, higher productivity, and delighted clients. With Anduin's Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform, high-value firm executives, partners, and staff are liberated to deliver more value to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits of Anduin to accounting firms: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls and improve their firm reputation by offering clients best-in-class experiences.

About BRC

BRC is a Certified Public Accountant and Advisory Firm with business advisors serving today’s leading middle market companies, private companies, not-for-profit organizations, small businesses, individuals, and government entities. Through dedicated teams, BRC also serves several key industry sectors with clients across North Carolina, the Southeast, and nationwide. In business since 1947, the Firm has an excellent reputation as an employer and is currently listed by Accounting Today as the #16th “Best Midsized and Large Firm to Work For” in 2021. BRC looks forward to continuing its mission as a trusted business advisor to clients, as an employer of excellence to all associates, and as a builder of strong communities who always executes on the firm values conveyed in its tagline — Balanced. Responsive. Connected.

