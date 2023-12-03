Bernard Cribbins: Doctor Who pays tribute to veteran actor

Bernard Cribbins filmed his final Doctor Who appearance before his death in 2022, aged 93

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has paid tribute to the late Bernard Cribbins after the star reprised his role in the show for one final time.

"Farewell, old soldier. That's goodnight and goodbye to our beloved Bernard," Davies wrote on Instagram.

Cribbins, who died in July 2022, played Wilfred Mott, grandfather of companion Donna Noble, between 2007 and 2010.

The scene in Saturday's episode, saw Cribbins reunite with David Tennant's Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna.

The veteran actor first appeared in Doctor Who as companion Tom Campbell in 1966 film Daleks' Invasion Earth, before returning 41 years later in the revived TV series.

Davies revealed they had written more scenes for Cribbins to feature in, but he died before they had chance to film them.

"We had a little more written, but it wasn't to be; at 93 years old, the old soldier had given us his best, and stepped away," he said.

"We'd never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said 'Let me see the script'," said Davies.

"We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all.

"A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever.

"Night, Bernard, and thank you. I love you."

The episode, titled Wild Blue Yonder, sees Tate's Donna rush from the Tardis to embrace Wilfred, who is sitting outside in a wheelchair.

Wilfred is further shocked when the Doctor hugs him and says: "Wilfred Mott - now I feel better. Now nothing is wrong, nothing in the whole wide world."