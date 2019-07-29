Bernal makes Tour history, rain causes German GP chaos, Bale forced to stay - The Five Pointer





The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport’s video round-up of the day’s major stories.

Egan Bernal makes history as he becomes first Colombian Tour de France winner.

Max Verstappen wins eventful German GP as rain causes havoc.

Gareth Bale’s £1m a week move to China has been blocked by Real Madrid.

Mixed fortunes for the Premier League’s top sides in preseason friendly action.

Golf legend Tom Watson calls time on a glittering career.

