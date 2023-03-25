Bernal back in hospital but escapes fractures after Volta a Catalunya crash

Egan Bernal has escaped significant damage but will remain in hospital for treatment following a clash at the Volta a Catalunya.

Two-time Grand Tour champion Bernal was making his UCI World Tour return at this week's event in Spain, which is led by Primoz Roglic after six stages.

However, Bernal will not be finishing the race after he abandoned on Saturday following a crash.

Bernal had not raced in a World Tour event since 2021, having missed the majority of 2022 due to a serious training crash in his homeland of Colombia.

The 26-year-old required surgery on his spine, while he also suffered two collapsed lungs, fractures in his right leg and kneecap, a broken thumb and a lost tooth in a collision with a parked bus.

Fortunately, Bernal has avoided any such injuries on this occasion.

In an update on social media, INEOS Grenadiers explained Bernal had been taken to hospital following the crash, but "imaging showed no signs of fractures".

The statement added: "Further medical assessment will continue over the next few days and treatment for skin abrasions he sustained."

It is the second abandonment in as many races for Bernal, who suffered a knee injury during the Vuelta a San Juan.