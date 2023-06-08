Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.0% over the last week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bermaz Auto Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bermaz Auto Berhad is:

39% = RM300m ÷ RM776m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.39 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bermaz Auto Berhad's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Bermaz Auto Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Bermaz Auto Berhad's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Bermaz Auto Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Bermaz Auto Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bermaz Auto Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (implying that the company keeps only 47% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Bermaz Auto Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Bermaz Auto Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 66% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 30%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Bermaz Auto Berhad has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

