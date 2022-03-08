Berliners open their hearts, homes to those fleeing Ukraine

  • Emmanuel Oyedele, from left, Deborah Samuel, Shalom Odion, Kurrah David and host Christian Vollmann pose for a photo after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    1/6

    Russia Ukraine War Welcoming Refugees

    Emmanuel Oyedele, from left, Deborah Samuel, Shalom Odion, Kurrah David and host Christian Vollmann pose for a photo after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Christian Vollmann, third from left, holds a placard as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from the Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
    2/6

    Russia Ukraine War Welcoming Refugees

    Christian Vollmann, third from left, holds a placard as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from the Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Emmanuel Oyedele, front left, and host Christian Vollmann, front right, speak to The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    3/6

    Russia Ukraine War Welcoming Refugees

    Emmanuel Oyedele, front left, and host Christian Vollmann, front right, speak to The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Host Christian Vollmann, left, serves tea to Deborah Samuel, second left, Shalom Odion, second right, and Kurrah David after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    4/6

    Russia Ukraine War Welcoming Refugees

    Host Christian Vollmann, left, serves tea to Deborah Samuel, second left, Shalom Odion, second right, and Kurrah David after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Shalom Odion, from left, Emmanuel Oyedele, Deborah Samuel, Kurrah David, host Christian Vollmann and his wife Nina Vollmann have a cup of tea after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Christian Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    5/6

    Russia Ukraine War Welcoming Refugees

    Shalom Odion, from left, Emmanuel Oyedele, Deborah Samuel, Kurrah David, host Christian Vollmann and his wife Nina Vollmann have a cup of tea after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Christian Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Christian Vollmann, front left, talks to refugees as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
    6/6

    Russia Ukraine War Welcoming Refugees

    Christian Vollmann, front left, talks to refugees as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emmanuel Oyedele, from left, Deborah Samuel, Shalom Odion, Kurrah David and host Christian Vollmann pose for a photo after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Christian Vollmann, third from left, holds a placard as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from the Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
Emmanuel Oyedele, front left, and host Christian Vollmann, front right, speak to The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Host Christian Vollmann, left, serves tea to Deborah Samuel, second left, Shalom Odion, second right, and Kurrah David after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Shalom Odion, from left, Emmanuel Oyedele, Deborah Samuel, Kurrah David, host Christian Vollmann and his wife Nina Vollmann have a cup of tea after an interview with The Associated press in Gross Koeris near Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 7, 2022. Christian Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Christian Vollmann, front left, talks to refugees as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
KERSTIN SOPKE and FRANK JORDANS
·4 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Emmanuel Oyedele’s dream of getting a business degree in Ukraine lies shattered in the rubble of Russia’s sudden fierce military assault, but right now the 28-year-old Nigerian says he feels blessed.

After hastily escaping Kyiv as Russian forces advanced, Oyedele, his brother and two young female friends spent days trying to flee Ukraine by train and on foot before eventually making it to Berlin, where they were welcomed into a stranger's home.

“The stress, it’s all gone," Oyedele said Monday from the lake-side house an hour outside the German capital where the Vollmann family says he and his group can stay until the end of April.

"The only stress I have right now is the sympathy, the sadness in me to see my brothers who are stuck in Kyiv or other regions of Ukraine,” Oyedele told The Associated Press. Aside from the threat of being caught in the fighting, lack of electricity means those left behind are now sleeping in cold apartments, without warm water or any way to cook, he said.

According to the U.N. refugee agency, more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict, and many more are still trying to get out. Among them are tens of thousands of foreigners, including many students from Asia and Africa who, like Oyedele, had hoped to get a foothold in Europe with a degree in Ukraine.

Reports of non-white people being turned back at the border as they tried to enter Poland prompted Oyedele and his friends to make a lengthy detour via Hungary, from where they were eventually able to get to Berlin.

Christian Vollmann, a tech entrepreneur in his mid-40s, was among hundreds of Germans waiting at the train station Friday night with a sign saying how many people he could take in and for how long.

“I felt helpless and wanted to do something,” Vollmann told AP after he and Oyedele had been paired up by volunteers trying to find homes for trainloads of weary refugees, many of whom were carrying little more than a bag each containing their most precious belongings and documents.

“We are so privileged here,” he said.

Germany took in almost 900,000 refugees in 2015, many of them fleeing wars in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. The influx was accompanied by a deliberate effort on the part of many Germans to help the new arrivals integrate, but also led to social tensions and the rise of a new far-right party in the country.

So far, Berlin's welcome to those fleeing the war in Ukraine has been big-hearted, but the sudden strain is beginning to show.

“It’s very important that people don’t just arrive in Berlin, but also are accommodated in other states so that we can manage it,” Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said Monday.

Of the more than 10,000 people arriving in the German capital each day since Friday, the overwhelming majority have found shelter in private accommodation — with friends or volunteer hosts.

Giffey praised the goodwill of Berliners but warned that it likely won't be a long-term solution.

“If someone clears out their children’s room, they can do that for a while, for one or two or perhaps a few weeks,” she said, but warned that eventually people might need long-term accommodation elsewhere.

Vollmann is convinced he made the right choice taking in Oyedele and his friends. The Nigerians and their German hosts have already spent a night around a campfire drinking beer and getting to know each other.

“It was great to see how grateful they were, how much joy they had and how many plans they’re already making," Vollmann said.

He hopes the wave of support many Europeans are showing toward those fleeing Ukraine will continue.

"In my view this sends a very strong signal,” Vollmann said. “The more aggression there is, the more solidarity has to come from our side.”

Oyedele, too, has his hopes pinned on Europe.

“I think Germany has a space for me," he said.

___

AP writer Geir Moulson contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai