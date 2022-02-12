Berlinale Offers a Platform to Showcase the Wealth of German Talent

Leo Barraclough
·8 min read

Besides being a showcase for international films, the Berlinale is a platform for German cinema. There are more than 130 German films and co-productions screening across the festival and the European Film Market.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, 237 German films were produced a year, but only 10 to 20 a year perform well internationally, according to Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, which promotes Teutonic movies abroad. Of the total worldwide admissions for European films in 2019, 6% were German films, compared with 18% for French films, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory.

More from Variety

To raise the performance of local pics, German Films is seeking to begin its promotional work earlier in the life of a project, such as at works-in-progress sessions at festivals including Les Arcs. The objective is to catch the eye of festival programmers, distributors and sales agents at an early stage.

Thorsten Ritter, executive VP acquisitions, sales and marketing at Beta Cinema, says while there may not be many German-language films in the major sections of the A-list festivals, the filmmakers display great versatility, with a wide variety of voices. Beta’s films include Germany’s shortllisted Oscar entry “I’m Your Man,” a sci-fi rom-com that won the Berlinale Silver Bear last year, and “The Forger,” about a Jewish man living under an assumed identity in Berlin in the 1940s that plays in Berlinale Special Gala this year.

There has been a shift in perception of what German cinema is, Ritter says, and that can be traced back to the success of Oscar-nominated 2016 comedy “Toni Erdmann.”

“It pushed the envelope of what was regarded as German cinema,” he says. “I’m Your Man” follows in its footsteps with an approach that is closer to Hollywood screwball comedies than the “hard-hitting angst-ridden German films” that many expect from the country’s filmmakers, Ritter says. “It is very entertaining, smart and quite commercial.”

He points out that the support for the foreign distribution of local films offered by German Films “has been a very important tool in the promotion and positioning of German films abroad.” Within Europe, this can be supplemented by distribution support from the European Union’s Media Program.

Thanks to a generous public funding system in Germany — with €380 million ($434 million) a year channeled into production alone — and producers who have proven themselves masters at working with production partners from around the world, the country is “almost a co-production champion,” Baumann says.

A good example is Komplizen Film, whose slate includes Berlin competition title “A E I O U — A Quick Alphabet of Love,” a co-production with France; Hungarian co-production “Gentle,” which competed at Sundance; and Venice competition film “Spencer,” which had a U.K. co-producer, a Chilean director in Pablo Larraín and U.S. star Kristen Stewart.

Julien Razafindranaly, head of sales at Films Boutique, says: “Germany has become one of the go-to places for international filmmakers, when they are trying to finance a film.”

Besides the nation funds provided by the German Federal Film Board (FFA) and the Culture Ministry, each region has its own fund, including Berlin-Brandenburg Medienboard. Added to that the public broadcasters, ZDF and ARD, also back German pics, and there are niche resources, such as the Berlinale’s World Cinema Fund.

Films Boutique has both majority German films, such as Berlinale Panorama title “Talking About the Weather,” and co-productions, including “Gentle,” on its slate.

In terms of its homegrown talent, Germany benefits from a host of world-class film schools, such as the German Film and Television Academy in Berlin, which “Talking About the Weather’s” director Annika Pinske attended, Razafindranaly says.

Pinske, who is making her feature debut with the film, worked at Komplizen Film as Maren Ade’s assistant on “Toni Erdmann,” and is an example of the next generation of German filmmakers, influenced and encouraged by the achievements of their predecessors.

Razafindranaly adds that the fact that the Berlinale brings the world’s film industry and press to Germany helps advertise the diversity of its cinema, and allows them to meet local industry players, with whom they may end up working.

Although the amount of public funding available for German films is a strength, the way it is administered hampers the creative potential of the country’s broad base of talent, says Andreas Rothbauer, who is co-managing director at Picture Tree Intl., alongside Yuan Rothbauer. He describes the system as “fragmented,” in comparison with France’s centralized system.

Rothbauer also questions whether enough public funding is targeted at the promotion of German cinema abroad. Only 1.8% of the $514 million in total state funding for the German movie business — including distribution and exhibition — is allocated for international measures, including German Films.

A reform of the current German Film Law is underway, which may lead to a simplification of the funding system when it comes before German lawmakers later this year, he says.

Picture Tree is launching international sales on Anika Decker’s “Love Thing,” a romantic comedy with German star Elyas M’Barek, at the EFM. Picture Tree had great success abroad with M’Barek’s comedy “Fack ju Göhte.”

Moritz Hemminger, deputy head of sales and acquisitions at the Playmaker Munich, says Germany’s family entertainment movies — such as the company’s “Young Winnetou and the Lost Buffalos,” which has its market premiere at the EFM – do well internationally, but comedies fare less well.

The company is looking increasingly at acquiring German-language thrillers, horror and sci-fi movies; it is selling German horror comedy “Holy Shit!” and an Austrian science-fiction disaster film “Rubikon” at EFM. “We see international distribution potential for those kinds of genres,” he says.

He’s also noticed a rising standard of creativity among local filmmakers in making genre films.

But there is a fly in the ointment. “Speaking of the classic financing structure of finding a local distributor, then applying for film funds in Germany, those kinds of movies – thriller, horror, sci-fi – have problems getting financing together [in Germany].”

Meanwhile, German filmmakers who are exploring the genre space are being met with open arms by the streamers. Vampire film “Blood Red Sky,” for example, was one of the most successful German movies ever on Netflix, and yet the producer was trying to get the financing together for years and couldn’t find a local distributor.

The life of film producers in Germany has been made more difficult because of the competition for talent from the streamers, and comes as traditional television has cut back its support for local films. But, on the flipside, streaming series including “Dark” have increased the international marketability of German actors such as Louis Hofmann, who stars in “The Forger.”

Since the pandemic started, local distributors have become even more cautious. “They prefer a safe bet and not to take any risks,” Hemminger says. “They want family movies; they prefer betting on brands, with some kind of IP — something based on a book, TV series and so on — to make sure you reach the audience, so that makes it more difficult for original content.”

It has become a lot tougher to sell arthouse films, says Hemminger, who has “Axiom” premiering in the Berlinale’s cutting-edge section Encounters. “International distributors are cherry picking more and more. You have to make sure that your film not only gets invited to one of the A-festivals, but ideally gets invited by the biggest A-festivals, and in competition.”

The director’s track record has also become more important, making it harder for new talent to break out.

As the worldwide demand for series rises, ideas for content that in former times would have become German movies are now being repurposed as shows, which means that sales companies must invest at an early stage in a project’s development, says Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Global Screen. Ideally, they look to work with producers on a slate of projects, not a one-off.

Fifty percent of the foreign revenue for German films comes from animated films, Baumann says. The success of these German animations, which are often co-produced with European partners, is based in part on the fact that the budget is used efficiently, and this means getting the script right.

The producers of German animated films “are extremely disciplined in preparing a film,” Weber says. Animated features on the Global Screen EFM slate include “My Fairy Troublemaker” and “The Amazing Maurice.”

When competing in the multiplexes against the likes of Disney, provenance is important for these German animated films, both in terms of the intellectual property it is based on and the creative team behind the project. “The Amazing Maurice,” for example, is based on a novel by Terry Pratchett, and the screenplay is by Terry Rossio, who was Oscar-nominated for “Shrek,” and was a writer on “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” Carter Goodrich, who worked on “Ratatouille,” “Despicable Me” and “The Croods,” headed up the character design. Germany’s Ulysses Films, which is producing the film alongside the U.K.-Ireland’s Cantilever Media, previously teamed with Global Screen on international sales successes “Ooops! Noah Is Gone …,” “Niko & the Way to the Stars” and “Luis and the Aliens.”

At EFM, Global Screen is also selling fantasy adventure “School of Magical Animals,” which was the most successful German film at the local box office last year. The film, which combined live-action children with animated animals, is based on the international hit novel by Margit Auer. A sequel is in the works.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bengals' RB Mixon quietly produces best year of his career

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon's foot injury in 2020 was one of many unfortunate events in another train wreck of a season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati had shown promise early that year, but suddenly its premier running back, coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, was done after six games. Injuries also took down rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and a long list of others. The Bengals clunked to a 4-11-1 finish amid the chaos and confusion of the pandemic. Mixon persevered. On a surgi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Review: Winter Games compete for viewers against time difference, Olympic fatigue

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Olympics used to be something that happened every four years. Just six months after the delayed Summer Games from Tokyo, however, some viewers may not be ready to let the Games begin again. These 2022 Winter Games in Beijing face more hurdles than just Olympic burnout. For one thing, with new streaming platforms available in the last few years, there is a lot more competition for eyeballs. Broadcast TV just isn't the viewer magnet it once was. Canada's host broadcaster CBC h

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympic wake-up call: O'Dine makes good on her Olympic 2nd chance

    Meryeta O'Dine won Canada's seventh medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, picking up a bronze in the women's snowboard cross final at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., became the first Canadian to medal in the event since Dominique Maltais won silver in Sochi in 2014. American Lindsey Jacobellis won her long-eluded gold medal in the event, after years of Olympic heartbreak beginning with her crash on the pe

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Sweden gold medalist blasts Dutch over ice at Olympic oval

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Nils van der Poel accused the Netherlands speedskating program of “corruption” over a report that its officials try to influence the ice makers to set up conditions that benefit Dutch athletes. Van der Poel made his scathing comments during a news conference Wednesday at the Olympic Village, three days after his victory in the 5,000 meters gave Sweden its first speedskating medal since 1988. “This isn’t my idea of fair play," van der Poel said. “The Olympics

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Grotheer has big lead at midpoint of Olympic men's skeleton

    BEIJING (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. Grotheer was the fastest in both heats Thursday at the Yanqing Sliding Center, leading fellow German slider Axel Jungk by seven-tenths of a second going into Friday’s final two slides. Grothe

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like