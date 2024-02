“Berlin,” the prequel to “Money Heist” based on the character of the same name, has been renewed at Netflix for Season 2.

This comes after the widely-watched original cracked Netflix’s most watched non-English language shows ever. At 53.1 million views, it currently stands in ninth place on that all-time list.

More to come …

