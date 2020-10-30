Berlin Madame Tussaud's puts its Donald Trump in a dumpster

A wax figure depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is put into a dumpster at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, on 30 October2020

The Madame Tussauds waxwork museum in Berlin wheeled its figure of Donald Trump out of the building in a dumpster on Friday, reportedly reflecting its expectations for 3 November’s election.

The museum surrounded the waxwork figure of President Trump with signs that read “Fake news,” and “You’re fired,” while a Make America Great Again hat was placed by his side, according to Reuters.

Despite wheeling President Trump out of the museum in a bin, Madame Tussauds kept its waxwork figure of former president Barack Obama, who was a close ally of German chancellor Angela Merkel, on display.

The museum’s display also includes other former US presidents, including Ronald Reagan, and Reuters reported that President Trump’s figure is likely to return sometime after the national election.

“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” the museum’s marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag said.

“We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure,” she added.

Mr Trump has been trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls for several months, as his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests have been widely criticised.

Real Score Politics, a polling data aggregator, currently shows Mr Biden with a 7.8 per cent lead over President Trump nationally, but a narrow 3.2 per cent lead in battleground states, with just four days to go until 3 November’s election.

Speaking during a rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Mr Trump complained that Germans prefer Mr Obama to him.

“And when they come out and they [Germans] say they like Barack Hussein Obama much more than they like Trump, that means I’m doing my job,” the president said on Thursday.

There do not appear to be any recent reports linking any members of the German government to comments about the country preferring Mr Obama to President Trump.

However, a recent poll from the Pew Research Centre found that the favourability rating of the US from residents of allied countries has fallen dramatically over the last few years.

The poll found that only 41 per cent of people in the UK, 31 per cent in Canada and 26 per cent in Germany have a favourable view of the US.

The only time the US’s favourability rating in Germany was lower in the last 20 years was when it was at 25 per cent in March 2003, when tensions over the Iraq War were at their highest.

