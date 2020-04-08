Berlin Just Opened a Hostel to Help Its Homeless Population—Others Should Follow Suit

Over the past few weeks, as governments increasingly order citizens to shelter in place, a growing concern is emerging for those who have nowhere to do so. In Germany, where homelessness has been on the rise, officials are worried about the estimated 1,976 people sleeping on the streets of Berlin, where skyrocketing rents have made it harder for locals to eke out a stable living.

“Under the current coronavirus crisis, it’s essential that people stay at home, limit social contact, and remain off the streets as much as possible,” says Stefan Strauss, press speaker for the Senate Department for Integration, Labor, and Social Affairs. “These rules are completely impossible for the homeless to follow, because they have no home.”

Social distancing guidelines often ignore the practical realities of life for the homeless population. With many public businesses closed, even basic hygienic precautions such as showering and handwashing present a logistical nightmare. Homeless shelters typically offer only overnight accommodations, forcing inhabitants to brave the streets, and potential infection, on a daily basis. Although Germany is now conducting 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day, it’s all too easy for those without access to regular medical care to slip under the radar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Photo: Courtesy of The German Youth Hostel Association

In order to combat homelessness, Berlin has taken several innovative initiatives in recent years. In January, it became the third city in the world to conduct an official survey of its homeless population. Housing First, a three-year pilot program started in the U.S. and launched in Berlin last year, offers unconditional apartment contracts for the chronically homeless. Approximately 36,000 people currently have places in shelters, and the Berliner Kältehilfe project provides roughly 1,000 temporary sleeping places in colder months, along with an app to help locate them. The unprecedented public health crisis presented by COVID-19 calls for unconventional solutions, which is why officials are undertaking opening up a 400-bed youth hostel in Tiergarten to the local homeless.

Story continues

“This is an experiment. Many people sleeping on the street are unaccustomed to living with others and spending more than a night in one place,” Strauss says. “We’ll be able to see relatively quickly if homeless people accept this offer and there is a need to expand.”

If the program proves successful, it could serve as a valuable prototype for how to put the shuttered hospitality spaces left by an industry in free fall to good use. Berlin has in excess of 130,000 hotel beds—the largest number in Germany—the vast majority of which will remain vacant by official mandate until April 20, if not longer. Already, the manager of Industriepalast, a 400-bed hostel in what is usually a hard-partying strip of Friedrichshain, has announced that he would also like to help house the homeless, according to the Berliner Morgenpost.

“Our hope is to offer people a lifeline and, at least for this period, a fixed bed to sleep in and three meals a day. While they’re staying in the hostel, no one needs to worry about having enough to eat,” Strauss says. “Staff [at the hostel] have said that for many, it’s an enormous relief not to have to search for a safe place every night.”

See the video.

At present, there are no recorded cases of COVID-19 among Berlin’s homeless population, but that hasn’t stopped officials at the hostel from taking precautions. Everyone entering must undergo a full physical examination, which also helps identify other potentially untreated conditions. Medical staff, social workers, and resources for those struggling with substance abuse issues are available. In order to avoid crowding, officials decided to limit the number of guests to 200, with a maximum of two guests per room. In addition, another 150 beds at a Kältehilfe shelter in a former office building in Pankow will offer extended stays and full board.

“It quickly became clear that this was the right thing to do,” Marcus Hirschberg, a spokesperson for the non-profit German Youth Hostel Association. “Our organization's mission is about working together, tolerance, and standing in solidarity with others regardless of their religion or nationality.” Previously, the organization offered space for another vulnerable population. During the height of the refugee crisis 2015 and 2016, a number of hostels opened their doors to incoming asylum-seekers. “Right now, we have the unique opportunity to offer accommodations to Berlin’s homeless, since all of our hostels are closed and there are no tourists,” Hirschberg says.

Travelling On A Shoestring - Backpackers Around The World Photo: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

Berlin is hardly the only place that has the potential to benefit from this model. According to a report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than half a million people in the United States experienced homelessness in 2019, a 2.7% increase over the previous year. California, where the rate of homelessness shot up by 16.4%, saw the country’s first death among the population due to the virus on March 16.

Currently, cities are scrambling to find solutions to the situation. Los Angeles and El Paso have set up public handwashing stations, while Las Vegas forced homeless residents to sleep in a parking lot painted with spaces six feet apart after local shelter closed.

At present, New York, the domestic epicenter of the pandemic, has roughly 100,000 empty hotel rooms and nearly 80,000 homeless inhabitants. Multiple hotels in New York have already volunteered to provide space for medical personnel and noncritical COVID-19 patients. There have been calls for others to create quarantine zones in order to reduce the risk of infected patients spreading the disease to their loved ones. Offering hygienic facilities and safe places to socially distance to even a fraction of the city’s homeless population could save lives and help flatten the curve.

In Berlin, the program is off to a promising start. Over 100 individuals showed up within the first few days, and more have registered. Although Hirschberg cautions against raising false hopes at this early stage, so far the hostel is successfully delivering a much-needed respite.

“Every city and community must decide how to handle this for themselves, but here in Berlin, we have chosen this way,” Strauss says. “We cannot afford to only look after those with apartments and jobs, even if they are also suffering right now. We have a moral obligation not to lose sight of the homeless during this crisis.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

